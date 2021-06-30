Yankees' Reliever Justin Wilson Returns From Injured List

The Yankees’ bullpen is getting healthier.

Prior to Wednesday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees activated left-handed relief pitcher Justin Wilson from the injured list, optioning right-hander Albert Abreu to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

For the second-straight day, the Yankees have welcomed a reliever back to the big-league squad. New York recalled sidearmer Darren O’Day on Tuesday.

Wilson last pitched for the Yankees on May 28 when he surrendered a walk-off home run to the Detroit Tigers. The following day, the team placed him on the IL with a hamstring strain.

This was the southpaw’s second stint on the IL this season after beginning the year on the shelf with a shoulder issue.

Although Wilson got off to a decent start in his second go-around in pinstripes—with a 3.00 ERA in six innings in April—he struggled mightily in May with an 8.59 ERA and three homers allowed in 7.1 innings of work.

The hope is that Wilson’s injury woes are finally behind him and that he can bounce back to the pitcher who has produced a career 3.35 ERA in 495 games.

Both Wilson and O’Day have made a name for themselves throughout their careers and bring a veteran presence to an already strong Yankees’ pen. If these two relievers perform up to expectations upon their return, it will only make New York’s bullpen that much more impressive.

