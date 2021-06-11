Yankees Could Get Zack Britton Back From Injury During This Road Trip

As New York Yankees relief pitcher Zack Britton makes his way back from elbow surgery, the left-hander hit a bump in the road in his rehab appearance for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday night.

Britton recorded only one out after surrendering four runs on three hits, while issuing a walk. However, Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who watched the tape of Britton’s outing, insisted that his performance was not as ugly as his line looked.

“I thought he looked OK,’’ Boone said. “[The ball] was coming out pretty well. I think he was trying a few different things. In a rehab [game], you might throw pitches you wouldn’t at a particular time. His stuff is good and he’s bouncing back well.”

The left-handed reliever is scheduled to pitch another rehab outing in SWB’s game on Thursday evening. And from there, the Yankees will decide where he goes next based on how he feels afterwards.

So far, despite his rough outing earlier in the week, Boone says Britton is progressing well and has passed all of the tests.

“He felt good [Tuesday],’’ said Boone prior the Yankees’ 9-6 victory over the Twins at Target Field, “He feels good [Wednesday].”

If all goes well with Britton’s appearance on Thursday night, and he avoids any discomfort or setbacks, it is a realistic expectation to envision him back in pinstripes sometime in the near future.

"There's definitely a chance he could be back on this road trip. We'll evaluate where he is and see how he's doing after [Thursday night]," Boone said. "He's getting towards the back end, or maybe even the end, of his rehab assignment."

