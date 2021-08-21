Gleyber Torres Takes 'Encouraging' Step Toward Return From Thumb Injury

NEW YORK — Tyler Wade and Andrew Velazquez have done a remarkable job filling in at shortstop this month, but it looks like their services won't be required in a full-time capacity for much longer.

Starting shortstop Gleyber Torres picked up a bat for the first time on Friday since his left thumb sprain, taking some swings. Torres was placed on the 10-day injured list on August 9 after an awkward slide into second base.

"He did ground balls today actually, did dry swings with the bat," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before New York's blowout win over the Twins. "Most of the swelling is out of there and I didn't see him swing, but I actually just spoke to him about 10 minutes ago. He said he thought it went really well."

Torres is expected to do more of the same on Saturday, Boone said. He could mix in some hacks off a tee as well, slowly progressing in the batter's box.

"I would say it was an encouraging day today," said Boone.

When Torres landed on the injured list, the Yankees' skipper revealed the shortstop is expected to miss 10 to 20 days with his thumb injury. Barring any setbacks, and without including a possible rehab assignment, Torres will in all likelihood be ready to return in early September.

If Torres can recapture the momentum he had established before his injury, his eventual return will be a huge boost to the Yankees' lineup. The 24-year-old was hitting .393 (11-for-28) in the month of August with four doubles, five RBI and a .923 OPS.

New York has also been without its starting third baseman recently with Gio Urshela on the injured list with a hamstring strain. Urshela could start a rehab assignment this weekend, Boone said earlier in the week.

