New York Yankees Sign Lefty Hurler to Minor League Deal
The New York Yankees have added some pitching depth.
According to the team's transaction page, the Yankees signed left-handed pitcher Brandon Leibrandt to a minor league deal.
The 31-year-old was selected in the sixth-round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies, but did not make his major league debut until the covid-shortened 2020 season with the Miami Marlins. In that campaign, Leibrandt posted a 2.00 ERA across five relief appearances.
Leibrandt did not appear in the majors again until this past season, where he had a 9.95 ERA in two appearances. The lefty gave up seven runs on 11 hits in a total of 6.1 innings for the Cincinnati Reds.
Leibrandt spent the majority of the 2024 season with the Louisville Bats, which is the Triple-A affiliate of the Reds. The southpaw made 17 starts, posting a 3-4 record, 4.41 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 80 strikeouts across 83.2 innings in the minors last year.
Given his experience as both a starter and reliever, Leibrandt could serve as a valuable depth piece in the upper levels of the minor leagues for the Yankees. New York also has a strong track record of unlocking relief pitchers who have struggled with other organizations in their careers.
The Yankees had a number of relievers hit the free agent market, including Clay Holmes, Tommy Kahnle, Tim Hill and Jonathan Loaisiga. They could still bring some of these arms back, but it's clear that they must add more pitching depth this winter, especially in the bullpen.
Leibrandt has minimal big-league experience, but taking a flier on the veteran lefty comes with a potential low-risk, high-reward scenario.