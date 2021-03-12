Live Updates: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers — Spring Training Game 12
LAKELAND, Fla. — We're back in Lakeland for the second time this week as the Yankees prepare to take on the Detroit Tigers.
Before first pitch from Publix Field at Joker Merchant Stadium, let's get you set with the starting lineups and some related reading.
New York Yankees
Brett Gardner RF
Gary Sánchez C
Jay Bruce 1B
Clint Frazier LF
Derek Dietrich 2B
Kyle Higashioka DH
Mike Tauchman CF
Thairo Estrada 3B
Tyler Wade SS
Jameson Taillon SP
Brett Gardner leads off, playing in right field. With Clint Frazier starting in left this year, Aaron Boone wants Gardner to expand his flexibility in the outfield as New York's fourth outfielder this year.
Otherwise, Friday is a great example of this team's defensive versatility. Jay Bruce moves to first, Derek Dietrich takes some reps at second base and Thairo Estrada transitions to the hot corner.
Jordan Montgomery is throwing a live batting practice back at George M. Steinbrenner Field, facing hitters like Luke Voit and other starters that didn't make the trip to Lakeland.
Detroit Tigers
Robbie Grossman LF
Jeimer Candelario 3B
Willi Castro SS
Miguel Cabrera DH
Niko Goodrum 1B
Wilson Ramos C
Issac Paredes 2B
Victor Reyes RF
Jacoby Jones CF
Julio Teheran SP
Another opportunity for the Yankees to face future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. New York lost to Detroit on Tuesday at this ballpark 6-5.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Jay Bruce is still loose, ripping a base hit to left field. That was all the Yankees managed on offense, though.