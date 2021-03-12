Live Updates: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers — Spring Training Game 12

LAKELAND, Fla. — We're back in Lakeland for the second time this week as the Yankees prepare to take on the Detroit Tigers.

Before first pitch from Publix Field at Joker Merchant Stadium, let's get you set with the starting lineups and some related reading.

New York Yankees

Brett Gardner RF

Gary Sánchez C

Jay Bruce 1B

Clint Frazier LF

Derek Dietrich 2B

Kyle Higashioka DH

Mike Tauchman CF

Thairo Estrada 3B

Tyler Wade SS

Jameson Taillon SP

Brett Gardner leads off, playing in right field. With Clint Frazier starting in left this year, Aaron Boone wants Gardner to expand his flexibility in the outfield as New York's fourth outfielder this year.

Otherwise, Friday is a great example of this team's defensive versatility. Jay Bruce moves to first, Derek Dietrich takes some reps at second base and Thairo Estrada transitions to the hot corner.

Jordan Montgomery is throwing a live batting practice back at George M. Steinbrenner Field, facing hitters like Luke Voit and other starters that didn't make the trip to Lakeland.

Detroit Tigers

Robbie Grossman LF

Jeimer Candelario 3B

Willi Castro SS

Miguel Cabrera DH

Niko Goodrum 1B

Wilson Ramos C

Issac Paredes 2B

Victor Reyes RF

Jacoby Jones CF

Julio Teheran SP

Another opportunity for the Yankees to face future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. New York lost to Detroit on Tuesday at this ballpark 6-5.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Jay Bruce is still loose, ripping a base hit to left field. That was all the Yankees managed on offense, though.