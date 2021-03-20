Live Updates: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles — Spring Training Game 19

SARASOTA, Fla. — Coming off a loss on Friday night, the Yankees traveled to Sarasota for a chance to get back in the win column. New York will play the Baltimore Orioles under the lights.

Before first pitch here from Ed Smith Stadium, let's get you up to speed with starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Gleyber Torres SS

Jay Bruce LF

Gary Sánchez C

Gio Urshela 3B

Derek Dietrich 1B

Mike Ford DH

Mike Tauchman CF

Socrates Brito RF

Michael King SP

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit are among the starters that didn't make the trip from Tampa for this one.

This was supposed to be Domingo Germán's fifth day, but Michael King gets the start on the bump instead. No worries about Germán being hurt, though. Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained recently that Germán is being pushed back to his seventh day as planned.

Baltimore Orioles

Mullins CF

Mancini 1B

Santander RF

Ruiz DH

Galvis SS

Hays LF

Sisco C

Valaika 3B

Urias 2B

Harvey SP

Not as loaded of a starting lineup as the Yankees' pitching staff has seen over the last few weeks of spring games, but a divisional test nonetheless.

Boone commented on Saturday morning about Matt Harvey getting the start. You'll remember the right-hander from his days with the New York Mets, but he's looking to revitalize his career with Baltimore. While he's been injured these last few years, Boone said he's "very curious" to see how Harvey performs. After all, if he plays well enough to make the Orioles' rotation, New York will see him quite a bit this year.

RELATED READING:

Stay tuned for live updates and video as always! And follow @MaxTGoodman for even more coverage Saturday, this spring and throughout the regular season!

LIVE UPDATES

Second inning

After a quiet first inning for both sides, Gio Urshela puts the Yankees on the board in the top of the second with a solo home run off Matt Harvey. This one soared way over the left-center field wall.