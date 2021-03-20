Live Updates: New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles — Spring Training Game 19
SARASOTA, Fla. — Coming off a loss on Friday night, the Yankees traveled to Sarasota for a chance to get back in the win column. New York will play the Baltimore Orioles under the lights.
Before first pitch here from Ed Smith Stadium, let's get you up to speed with starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Gleyber Torres SS
Jay Bruce LF
Gary Sánchez C
Gio Urshela 3B
Derek Dietrich 1B
Mike Ford DH
Mike Tauchman CF
Socrates Brito RF
Michael King SP
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit are among the starters that didn't make the trip from Tampa for this one.
This was supposed to be Domingo Germán's fifth day, but Michael King gets the start on the bump instead. No worries about Germán being hurt, though. Yankees manager Aaron Boone explained recently that Germán is being pushed back to his seventh day as planned.
Baltimore Orioles
Mullins CF
Mancini 1B
Santander RF
Ruiz DH
Galvis SS
Hays LF
Sisco C
Valaika 3B
Urias 2B
Harvey SP
Not as loaded of a starting lineup as the Yankees' pitching staff has seen over the last few weeks of spring games, but a divisional test nonetheless.
Boone commented on Saturday morning about Matt Harvey getting the start. You'll remember the right-hander from his days with the New York Mets, but he's looking to revitalize his career with Baltimore. While he's been injured these last few years, Boone said he's "very curious" to see how Harvey performs. After all, if he plays well enough to make the Orioles' rotation, New York will see him quite a bit this year.
LIVE UPDATES
Second inning
After a quiet first inning for both sides, Gio Urshela puts the Yankees on the board in the top of the second with a solo home run off Matt Harvey. This one soared way over the left-center field wall.