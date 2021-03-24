Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Spring Training Game 23
TAMPA — New York is back at George M. Steinbrenner Field, set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon.
As we draw closer to first pitch here in Tampa, take a look at Wednesday's starting lineups, starting pitchers and take a look at some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gleyber Torres SS
Jay Bruce 1B
Gio Urshela 3B
Gary Sánchez C
Brett Gardner LF
Deivi García SP
With just over one week to go until the regular season, a full slate of starters get more reps. Beyond Clint Frazier and Luke Voit, who are sitting out on Wednesday, this is who you'll see on Opening Day next week in the Bronx.
Jay Bruce continues to fight for a roster spot with his opt-out date looming on Thursday while Deivi García gets another opportunity to show his worth on the mound.
Toronto Blue Jays
Semien 2B
Grichuk CF
Bichette SS
Hernández RF
Guerrero Jr. 3B
Tellez DH
Davis LF
McGuire C
Valera 1B
Thornton SP
Toronto is limping to the finish line here this spring as key pieces like George Springer, Kirby Yates and Robbie Ray have each gone down with injuries in the last few days. Yates needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the 2021 season.
Either way, this is close to the lineup the Yankees will see on April 1 at Yankee Stadium.
