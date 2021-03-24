NewsSI.com
Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays — Spring Training Game 23

TAMPA — New York is back at George M. Steinbrenner Field, set to take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon.

As we draw closer to first pitch here in Tampa, take a look at Wednesday's starting lineups, starting pitchers and take a look at some related reading. 

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gleyber Torres SS

Jay Bruce 1B

Gio Urshela 3B

Gary Sánchez C

Brett Gardner LF

Deivi García SP

With just over one week to go until the regular season, a full slate of starters get more reps. Beyond Clint Frazier and Luke Voit, who are sitting out on Wednesday, this is who you'll see on Opening Day next week in the Bronx. 

Jay Bruce continues to fight for a roster spot with his opt-out date looming on Thursday while Deivi García gets another opportunity to show his worth on the mound. 

Toronto Blue Jays

Semien 2B

Grichuk CF

Bichette SS

Hernández RF

Guerrero Jr. 3B

Tellez DH

Davis LF

McGuire C

Valera 1B

Thornton SP

Toronto is limping to the finish line here this spring as key pieces like George Springer, Kirby Yates and Robbie Ray have each gone down with injuries in the last few days. Yates needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Either way, this is close to the lineup the Yankees will see on April 1 at Yankee Stadium.

RELATED READING:

Check back right here once this game begins for live updates from George M. Steinbrenner Field, some video and more. As always, keep it locked in on Twitter (following @MaxTGoodman) as well.

Yankees spring training George M. Steinbrenner Field
