Live Updates: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 24

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Yankees are exactly one week away from Opening Day, taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 24 of spring training.

Before these teams take the field under the lights in Clearwater, here are Thursday's starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Luke Voit 1B

Gleyber Torres SS

Gio Urshela 3B

Clint Frazier LF

Kyle Higashioka C

Michael King SP

Once again, a lineup that's one player away from what we'll see on Opening Day. Beyond catcher Gary Sánchez, the entire starting lineup made the trip over from Tampa fresh off Wednesday's loss at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Michael King will continue to position himself for a spot on the Opening Day roster. With injuries to Zack Britton and Justin Wilson, it's possible this team could use King early on to eat up some innings.

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen DH

J.T. Realmuto C

Bryce Harper RF

Rhys Hoskins 1B

Alec Bohm 3B

Didi Gregorius SS

Jean Segura 2B

Odúbel Herrera CF

Roman Quinn LF

Matt Moore SP

New York's pitching staff has faced the Phillies plenty of times this spring and this lineup is close to who Philly will run out on Opening Day as well.

Once this game begins, be sure to refresh this page for the most updated version! We'll have live updates, some video and analysis after first pitch and when runs are scored.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Aaron Judge obliterates his first home run of the spring, giving the Yankees an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Check out this majestic blast, clearing everything in left field at BayCare Ballpark.

Michael King didn't make it out of the first, giving up five runs on two hits (with a pair of hit batters and a walk as well). Didi Gregorius made the inning even worse by launching a three-run home run.

Second inning

King came back out for the second—yup, you can do that in spring training—and has given up two more runs. It's 7-2 entering the third frame.