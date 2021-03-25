Live Updates: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 24
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Yankees are exactly one week away from Opening Day, taking on the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 24 of spring training.
Before these teams take the field under the lights in Clearwater, here are Thursday's starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Luke Voit 1B
Gleyber Torres SS
Gio Urshela 3B
Clint Frazier LF
Kyle Higashioka C
Michael King SP
Once again, a lineup that's one player away from what we'll see on Opening Day. Beyond catcher Gary Sánchez, the entire starting lineup made the trip over from Tampa fresh off Wednesday's loss at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Michael King will continue to position himself for a spot on the Opening Day roster. With injuries to Zack Britton and Justin Wilson, it's possible this team could use King early on to eat up some innings.
Philadelphia Phillies
Andrew McCutchen DH
J.T. Realmuto C
Bryce Harper RF
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Alec Bohm 3B
Didi Gregorius SS
Jean Segura 2B
Odúbel Herrera CF
Roman Quinn LF
Matt Moore SP
New York's pitching staff has faced the Phillies plenty of times this spring and this lineup is close to who Philly will run out on Opening Day as well.
RELATED READING:
- Why Mike Tauchman Knows He's Capable of Playing 'At a High Level' in 2021
- Yankees Get Some Good News on Justin Wilson's Left Shoulder Injury
- One Reason Why Jay Bruce Might Not Make the Yankees' Opening Day Roster
Once this game begins, be sure to refresh this page for the most updated version! We'll have live updates, some video and analysis after first pitch and when runs are scored.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Aaron Judge obliterates his first home run of the spring, giving the Yankees an early 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Check out this majestic blast, clearing everything in left field at BayCare Ballpark.
Michael King didn't make it out of the first, giving up five runs on two hits (with a pair of hit batters and a walk as well). Didi Gregorius made the inning even worse by launching a three-run home run.
Second inning
King came back out for the second—yup, you can do that in spring training—and has given up two more runs. It's 7-2 entering the third frame.