Live Updates: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 27
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Yankees are back in Clearwater for the second time this week for the final road game of the spring.
New York takes on the Phillies for the eighth time this month, bringing a slew of starters and right-hander Corey Kluber over from Tampa.
Before first pitch from BayCare Ballpark, here are this afternoon's starting lineups and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 3B
Gleyber Torres SS
Aaron Hicks CF
Jay Bruce 1B
Clint Frazier RF
Gary Sánchez C
Mike Tauchman LF
Austin Wells DH
Tyler Wade 2B
Corey Kluber SP
Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela didn't make the trip over to Clearwater. Jay Bruce is now New York's starting first baseman after Luke Voit's partial meniscus tear in his left knee.
Philadelphia Phillies
Andrew McCutchen LF
Rhys Hoskins 1B
Bryce Harper RF
Alec Bohm 3B
Didi Gregorius SS
Jean Segura 2B
Brad Miller DH
Odúbel Herrera CF
Andrew Knapp C
Zack Wheeler SP
Domingo Germán is scheduled to pitch in Monday's spring training finale at George M. Steinbrenner Field against the Tigers.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone also revealed the order of New York's starting rotation for the beginning of the regular season on Sunday. Here's the latest and what it means:
Check back in right here once this game gets underway for live updates, some video and more.
LIVE UPDATES
Second inning
After a quiet first for both sides, Jay Bruce hits a booming double off the wall in right-center field. He was eventually stranded on third, though.