Live Updates: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 27

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Yankees are back in Clearwater for the second time this week for the final road game of the spring.

New York takes on the Phillies for the eighth time this month, bringing a slew of starters and right-hander Corey Kluber over from Tampa.

Before first pitch from BayCare Ballpark, here are this afternoon's starting lineups and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 3B

Gleyber Torres SS

Aaron Hicks CF

Jay Bruce 1B

Clint Frazier RF

Gary Sánchez C

Mike Tauchman LF

Austin Wells DH

Tyler Wade 2B

Corey Kluber SP

Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela didn't make the trip over to Clearwater. Jay Bruce is now New York's starting first baseman after Luke Voit's partial meniscus tear in his left knee.

Philadelphia Phillies

Andrew McCutchen LF

Rhys Hoskins 1B

Bryce Harper RF

Alec Bohm 3B

Didi Gregorius SS

Jean Segura 2B

Brad Miller DH

Odúbel Herrera CF

Andrew Knapp C

Zack Wheeler SP

Domingo Germán is scheduled to pitch in Monday's spring training finale at George M. Steinbrenner Field against the Tigers.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also revealed the order of New York's starting rotation for the beginning of the regular season on Sunday. Here's the latest and what it means:

Yankees Reveal Order of Starting Rotation to Start Regular Season

LIVE UPDATES

Second inning

After a quiet first for both sides, Jay Bruce hits a booming double off the wall in right-center field. He was eventually stranded on third, though.