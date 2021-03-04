Live Updates: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 5
CLEARWATER — The Yankees will look to add to their modest three-game winning streak on Thursday, taking on the Philadelphia Phillies on the road at BayCare Ballpark.
Let's get right to it! Here are the starting lineups for the afternoon showdown:
New York Yankees
Mike Tauchman CF
Gio Urshela 3B
Luke Voit 1B
Clint Frazier LF
Miguel Andújar DH
Kyle Higashioka C
Tyler Wade SS
Sócrates Brito RF
Thairo Estrada 2B
Deivi García SP
Gio Urshela is making his spring training debut, appearing for the first time since his offseason elbow surgery. He's looked good at full-squad workouts, slowly ramping up his throws from the hot corner. Now, we'll see the defensive wizard at game speed.
Deivi García is also making his spring debut, competing for the fifth spot in the Yankees' starting rotation. Don't expect more than two innings from García as he begins to increase his workload for the regular season next month.
Philadelphia Phillies
Adam Haseley LF
Rhys Hoskins DH
Scott Kingery CF
Alec Bohm 3B
Odúbel Herrera RF
C.J. Chatham SS
Jeff Mathis C
Nick Maton 2B
Luke Williams 1B
Matt Moore SP
New York won't have to face the likes of Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and old friend Didi Gregorius.
As we inch closer to first pitch here, take a look at some related reading.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
The Yankees went 1-2-3 in the top of the first. Then, Deivi García was one pitch away from a clean first frame of his own before Scott Kingery took him deep to right field. Phillies take a 1-0 lead.