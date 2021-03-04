NewsSI.com
Live Updates: New York Yankees at Philadelphia Phillies — Spring Training Game 5

CLEARWATER — The Yankees will look to add to their modest three-game winning streak on Thursday, taking on the Philadelphia Phillies on the road at BayCare Ballpark.

Let's get right to it! Here are the starting lineups for the afternoon showdown:

New York Yankees

Mike Tauchman CF

Gio Urshela 3B

Luke Voit 1B

Clint Frazier LF

Miguel Andújar DH

Kyle Higashioka C

Tyler Wade SS

Sócrates Brito RF

Thairo Estrada 2B

Deivi García SP

Gio Urshela is making his spring training debut, appearing for the first time since his offseason elbow surgery. He's looked good at full-squad workouts, slowly ramping up his throws from the hot corner. Now, we'll see the defensive wizard at game speed.

Deivi García is also making his spring debut, competing for the fifth spot in the Yankees' starting rotation. Don't expect more than two innings from García as he begins to increase his workload for the regular season next month.

Philadelphia Phillies

Adam Haseley LF

Rhys Hoskins DH

Scott Kingery CF

Alec Bohm 3B

Odúbel Herrera RF

C.J. Chatham SS

Jeff Mathis C

Nick Maton 2B

Luke Williams 1B

Matt Moore SP

New York won't have to face the likes of Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto and old friend Didi Gregorius.

LIVE UPDATES 

First inning

The Yankees went 1-2-3 in the top of the first. Then, Deivi García was one pitch away from a clean first frame of his own before Scott Kingery took him deep to right field. Phillies take a 1-0 lead.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi
