Live Updates: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers — Spring Training Game 9

LAKELAND, Fla. — After a day off, the Yankees are back in action against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland.

Before first pitch at Publix Field, here's a look at this game's starting lineups and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge DH

Aaron Hicks CF

Gleyber Torres SS

Gio Urshela 3B

Jay Bruce 1B

Gary Sánchez C

Clint Frazier LF

Mike Tauchman RF

Deivi García SP

Most of the starting position players (except Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit) made the trip fresh off an off day. Deivi García makes his second start of the spring as the competition for the fifth spot in the rotation continues to heat up.

Jay Bruce gets the start at first base, a good test to see how he performs at another position other than the corner outfields. Meanwhile, Mike Tauchman gets the nod in right field with Aaron Judge taking hacks out of the designated hitter spot.

Detroit Tigers

Robbie Grossman LF

Jeimer Candelario 3B

Willi Castro SS

Miguel Cabrera 1B

Nomar Mazara DH

Niko Goodrum 2B

Wilson Ramos C

Akil Baddoo RF

Jacoby Jones CF

Spencer Turnbull SP

Check back right here once this game gets underway for live updates, video and some analysis! Don't think this game is televised so we'll keep you posted on when runs come across, how García performs and anything else of note.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Yankees go down 1-2-3 against Detroit's Spencer Turnbull. Both Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu hit the ball hard, but right at Tiger defenders.

Second inning

Jay Bruce continues to impress this spring, crushing his second home run of exhibition games. Here's a look at the opposite-field blast that put the Yankees in front 2-0.