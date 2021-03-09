Live Updates: New York Yankees at Detroit Tigers — Spring Training Game 9
LAKELAND, Fla. — After a day off, the Yankees are back in action against the Detroit Tigers in Lakeland.
Before first pitch at Publix Field, here's a look at this game's starting lineups and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge DH
Aaron Hicks CF
Gleyber Torres SS
Gio Urshela 3B
Jay Bruce 1B
Gary Sánchez C
Clint Frazier LF
Mike Tauchman RF
Deivi García SP
Most of the starting position players (except Giancarlo Stanton and Luke Voit) made the trip fresh off an off day. Deivi García makes his second start of the spring as the competition for the fifth spot in the rotation continues to heat up.
Jay Bruce gets the start at first base, a good test to see how he performs at another position other than the corner outfields. Meanwhile, Mike Tauchman gets the nod in right field with Aaron Judge taking hacks out of the designated hitter spot.
Detroit Tigers
Robbie Grossman LF
Jeimer Candelario 3B
Willi Castro SS
Miguel Cabrera 1B
Nomar Mazara DH
Niko Goodrum 2B
Wilson Ramos C
Akil Baddoo RF
Jacoby Jones CF
Spencer Turnbull SP
Check back right here once this game gets underway for live updates, video and some analysis! Don't think this game is televised so we'll keep you posted on when runs come across, how García performs and anything else of note.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Yankees go down 1-2-3 against Detroit's Spencer Turnbull. Both Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu hit the ball hard, but right at Tiger defenders.
Second inning
Jay Bruce continues to impress this spring, crushing his second home run of exhibition games. Here's a look at the opposite-field blast that put the Yankees in front 2-0.