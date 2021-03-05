Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers — Spring Training Game 6

TAMPA — The Yankees will host the Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Friday afternoon as New York looks to bounce back from Thursday's 15-0 loss to the Phillies.

Here are Friday's starting lineups and starting pitchers:

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Luke Voit 1B

Gleyber Torres SS

Brett Gardner LF

Gary Sánchez C

Miguel Andújar 3B

Domingo Germán SP

Beyond Andújar, this lineup features eight position players that are guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day roster. Gio Urshela made his debut of the spring on Thursday, but quickly gets a day off before he starts playing in consecutive games.

Meanwhile, Domingo Germán has his first start of the spring, kicking off the competition for the fifth spot in the Yankees' starting rotation. He's also attempting to regain the trust of his teammates after serving a suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence protocols.

Detroit Tigers

Robbie Grossman DH

Jacoby Jones CF

Willi Castro SS

Wilson Ramos C

Spencer Torkelson 3B

Harold Castro 1B

Akil Baddoo LF

Riley Greene RF

Greg Garcia 2B

Matthew Boyd SP

Biggest story from Detroit's lineup is the stud in the five spot. Spencer Torkelson was the No. 1 pick in last year's MLB draft. Should be exciting to see him in action against big-league pitching!

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Domingo Germán was perfect in the first frame. He struck out the first batter he faced (Robbie Grossman) on three pitches and ended the inning with a second punch out as well. If he can pitch well this spring, while working to ingratiate himself in the clubhouse, we might be looking at New York's No. 5 starter.