Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Detroit Tigers — Spring Training Game 6
TAMPA — The Yankees will host the Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Friday afternoon as New York looks to bounce back from Thursday's 15-0 loss to the Phillies.
Here are Friday's starting lineups and starting pitchers:
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Luke Voit 1B
Gleyber Torres SS
Brett Gardner LF
Gary Sánchez C
Miguel Andújar 3B
Domingo Germán SP
Beyond Andújar, this lineup features eight position players that are guaranteed a spot on the Opening Day roster. Gio Urshela made his debut of the spring on Thursday, but quickly gets a day off before he starts playing in consecutive games.
Meanwhile, Domingo Germán has his first start of the spring, kicking off the competition for the fifth spot in the Yankees' starting rotation. He's also attempting to regain the trust of his teammates after serving a suspension for violating MLB's domestic violence protocols.
Detroit Tigers
Robbie Grossman DH
Jacoby Jones CF
Willi Castro SS
Wilson Ramos C
Spencer Torkelson 3B
Harold Castro 1B
Akil Baddoo LF
Riley Greene RF
Greg Garcia 2B
Matthew Boyd SP
Biggest story from Detroit's lineup is the stud in the five spot. Spencer Torkelson was the No. 1 pick in last year's MLB draft. Should be exciting to see him in action against big-league pitching!
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Domingo Germán was perfect in the first frame. He struck out the first batter he faced (Robbie Grossman) on three pitches and ended the inning with a second punch out as well. If he can pitch well this spring, while working to ingratiate himself in the clubhouse, we might be looking at New York's No. 5 starter.