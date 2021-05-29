Aaron Boone Still Has Confidence in Justin Wilson Despite Rough Start to Season

While the rest of the Yankees' bullpen has been dominant to start this season, Justin Wilson has had a tough time finding his groove.

Those struggles continued on Friday night as the left-hander blew a save in the 10th inning, allowing a walk-off two-run home run to Tigers left fielder Robbie Grossman.

Wilson was one strike away from nailing down the win for New York, a pitcher's duel on a chilly night in Detroit, but served a 3-2 fastball down the heart of the plate. Grossman didn't miss it.

After the two-run blast, Wilson now has a 6.08 ERA on the year, allowing nine earned runs across 15 appearances (13.1 innings).

"I haven't pitched well," Wilson said after the loss. "Just gotta be better."

Wilson was used in the 10th because closer Aroldis Chapman had pitched a scoreless frame in the bottom of the ninth. With Chapman returning from illness, which kept him out the last few games, Yankees manager Aaron Boone wasn't considering using the closer for two frames.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Loaisiga wasn't available and Chad Green pitched earlier in the game.

"I think just struggling to kind of get on track," Boone said of Wilson. "I think he's been a little inconsistent with the power on his fastball. I think there's been times, outings where it's been real good, where he has that life."

The veteran left-hander admitted that his fastball hasn't been the same this year. The 33-year-old been hard at work to find his delivery and build some momentum with his performances on the mound, but it's been unsuccessful to this point.

"Anytime you're not pitching well, it's not easy," he said. "But I'm mentally tough and I've done it for a while so I know what I can do. I just need to get back on the right track."

Wilson started the regular season on the injured list, recuperating from left shoulder tightness that started at the end of spring training. He signed with New York this offseason, pitching in his 10th big-league season.

With left-hander Zack Britton inching closer to his return from elbow surgery—Britton is scheduled to begin his rehab assignment on Saturday—Wilson likely won't be an option in high-leverage spots for long. Asked if he still trusts Wilson in those situations, however, Boone didn't skip a beat.

"Yeah," the skipper said. "Obviously he was in a big spot tonight and he'll get another opportunity."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.