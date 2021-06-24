Gio Urshela Still Out Of Yankees' Starting Lineup With Shin Injury

NEW YORK — Two days after getting hit by a pitch on his left shin, the same leg where he's battled a knee injury this season, Gio Urshela remains on the sidelines.

The Yankees third baseman went down hard in the seventh inning on Tuesday night, getting plunked by a wild slider from Royals lefty Jake Brentz. Shaken up on the play, Urshela would stay in the game, but not for long.

Visibly in pain as he jogged off the field each inning from that point on, Urshela was eventually relieved for a pinch runner after singling in the bottom of the ninth.

The next morning, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that X-rays came back negative on Urshela's shin. While he was hopeful the injury won't keep the defensive wizard out for long, Boone understood that some soreness would likely hold Urshela down for the time being.

On Thursday, Boone elected to keep the third baseman out of the lineup for a second straight game.

"I just saw him in the training room and he's getting treatment," the manager said. "Definitely feeling a little bit better today, but still not ready to put him in the lineup."

Urshela could come off the bench later in the game, a rubber match against Kansas City. It would only be for a pinch-hit opportunity, though.

Earlier this season, Urshela missed a few games after a diving play at the hot corner, resulting in some swelling in his left knee. He never landed on the injured list, but has been working back to a clean bill of health ever since.

Banged up or not, Urshela continues to produce this season, proving his breakout campaign in 2019 was far from a fluke. Over 64 games, the third baseman is hitting .273 (66-for-242) with 31 RBI, 24 runs, 12 doubles and nine home runs.

Depending on how his treatment goes, Urshela will likely be available for Boone over the weekend as New York travels to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park for the first time this season.

