Urshela, Odor Resume Baseball Activity After Left Knee Injuries

NEW YORK — Luke Voit isn't the only infielder poised to return from a left knee injury this week.

Both Gio Urshela and Rougned Odor participated in baseball activity on Sunday morning at Yankee Stadium. After working through some agility exercises and drills on the outfield grass, the pair assumed their respective positions on the infield, taking ground balls for several minutes.

Urshela is presently day-to-day with some swelling in his knee after a diving stop on Thursday against the Astros. The third baseball exited the game, but an MRI that night came back clean, revealing no structural damage.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that the hope for Urshela is that he'll be ready to return to the lineup on Tuesday, following New York's off day. He wasn't placed on the injured list and has been an emergency substitution off the bench these last several days.

"We'll see how he responds today," Boone said. "And then see where obviously the off day tomorrow and then hopefully see where we're at then."

Odor was placed on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday after a scary collision with Astros catcher Martín Maldonado. Twisting his left leg as he touched home plate, it looked like Odor could have sustained a serious injury. He ended up with a left knee sprain.

"He's doing well, he feels good," Boone said. "Again, I'm kind of waiting to see how they both do today as they ramp up. I know they're gonna take some swings and obviously get out on the field. We'll see how it goes and see where they're at and then see where their progression is from there."

Yankees Targeting Rays Series For Luke Voit's Return From Injured List

Voit is scheduled to come off the injured list as early as Tuesday when the Yankees start their series against the Rays in Tampa Bay. Depending on how all three of these infielders progress over the next few days, they could all return to the lineup this week.

Odor, however, won't be eligible to come off the IL until May 15.

Boone will have some decisions to make when it comes to his roster construction going forwaed. Odds are New York sends Mike Ford down Triple-A when Voit is ready to return to first base. Miguel Andújar was called up to fill in while Urshela works his way back—he could be demoted when Odor gets a clean bill of health.

