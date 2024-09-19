Rookie of the Year Award Down to 'Competition' Between Two Yankees, Per Insider
New York Yankees rookie catcher Austin Wells has burst onto the scene in a big way this season.
The 25-year-old University of Arizona product started the 2024 season off slow but has since blossomed into one of MLB's best backstops. Not only is Wells an elite defender, but his .803 OPS since July 1 shows that he has also developed into an offensive juggernaut.
And Wells isn't the only Yankees rookie to make a major impact this season. 26-year-old Luis Gil has become a staple in New York's starting rotation, amassing a 14-6 record with a 3.14 ERA in 27 starts this year.
A September 6 article from CBS Sports' Matt Snyder claimed that while Wells is "closing the gap" for the AL Rookie of the Year, the favorite should still be considered Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden doesn't agree. In a September 19 article, Bowden argued that not only should Wells be considered the Rookie of the Year favorite, but his biggest competition isn't Cowser, but teammate Luis Gil.
"Wells has been the best overall rookie position player in the class, batting .244 with 13 home runs and a 112 OPS+," Bowden said after listing Wells and Gil as No. 1 and 2, respectively, in his AL Rookie of the Year race rankings.
Bowden added, "He’s been the Yankees’ cleanup hitter most of the season, starring on both sides of the ball. Defensively, he ranks in the 96th percentile in fielding run value and is an elite pitch framer, ranking in the 97th percentile among all catchers. Wells’ biggest competition for the award is his teammate Gil, who has gone 14-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 161 strikeouts over 140 2/3 innings (27 starts).
"As I’ve often said over the years, there should be both a rookie pitcher and rookie position player award, and if that were the case, the Yankees would have a clean sweep this year. Cowser and Miller deserve consideration for this year’s ROY award as well," Bowden concluded.
Regardless of whether Wells, Gil, or someone else secures Rookie of the Year honors, these two Yankees are going to be crucial for the team's success not only in the postseason but in many seasons to come.