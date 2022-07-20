Skip to main content

Scott Boras: ‘A Lot of Teams’ Think Joey Gallo Can Rebound Outside of New York

With the trade deadline approaching, the Yankees slugger is struggling.

With the best record in baseball and legitimate championship aspirations, the Yankees are well-positioned as buyers with the trade deadline nearing. However, there is one player they could try to sell before dealing comes to an end on August 2.

It’s no secret that Joey Gallo has struggled since New York acquired him prior to last year’s deadline. This season has been especially hard for the outfielder, who is hitting .164/.288/.342 with 11 homers, 23 RBI and a career-low 85 wRC+. Known as a three true outcomes hitter before coming over from the Rangers, Gallo’s all-or-nothing approach has lacked the relative balance that made him a valuable contributor in Texas. He owns a 38.1 K% and a 14.8 BB%.

There have been questions about Gallo’s fit in the New York market, and home crowd boos have followed him lately. Some believe a change of scenery could prove beneficial for the 28-year-old. Gallo’s agent, Scott Boras, said as much on the “The Show” podcast, telling the New York Post’s Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman, “I do know that there are a lot of teams that feel that Joey, in their market and their uniform, would be more of the normal than what he is in New York.”

Boras continued: “But right now, he’s on a winning team, he’s on a team that’s doing very well; he can be a major contributor to it.”

It’s hard to see the Yankees getting much in return for Gallo, whose defense and on-base skills still provide some value. But they could decide his roster spot is better off being occupied by someone else. Either way, the Yankees have been connected to several outfielders who could be traded before the deadline.

READ: Which Teams Could Trade For Joey Gallo?

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Gallo, meanwhile, is an impending free agent. If his production is any indication, playing in the Bronx is not helping his stock. A midseason trade and new digs would, for him, ideally lead to improved results – and a better chance at a notable payday this offseason.

“The skill, the talent and everything is there,” Boras said. “The question is: What do we do to get the execution potential to a higher level, to a normal standard?”

It’s a good question, one Gallo and the Yankees have yet to answer in New York. Perhaps another team will try to in the coming weeks.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Joey GalloNew York Yankees

Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela celebrate home run
News

How Ex-Yankees From Last Year's Roster Performed in First Half

By Max Goodman52 minutes ago
Chicago Cubs OF Ian Happ hits home run
News

Why This Cubs All-Star Is Ideal Fit For Yankees

By Pat Ragazzo9 hours ago
New York Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton homers in All-Star Game
News

WATCH: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Smashes 457-Foot Home Run in All-Star Game

By Max Goodman18 hours ago
San Diego Padres 3B Manny Machado has arms up in the field
News

Manny Machado Thought He Was Getting Traded to Yankees in 2018

By Max GoodmanJul 19, 2022
New York Yankees OF Aaron Judge with Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto
News

Yankees' All-Stars React to Juan Soto Trade Rumors

By Max GoodmanJul 19, 2022
Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto reacts to strikeout
News

MLB Insider Reveals What Nationals Would Want From Yankees in Juan Soto Trade

By Max Goodman2 hours ago
DJ LeMahieu slides home plate safe against Boston Red Sox
News

Yankees End First Half With Blowout Win Over Red Sox

By Max GoodmanJul 17, 2022
Boston Red Sox SP Chris Sale walks off mound at Yankee Stadium
News

Yankees' Aaron Hicks Hits Red Sox Ace Chris Sale With Comebacker

By Max GoodmanJul 17, 2022