At Halfway Point of Season, Yankees Are Still Searching For Answers

NEW YORK — Where do the Yankees go from here?

After another uninspiring performance on Saturday—narrowly avoiding a no-hitter in an 8-3 loss to the Mets—the Yankees are officially halfway through the regular season.

This entire year has been chock-full of inconsistencies, but the context behind this week and this latest mediocre showing from those in pinstripes makes the series-opening loss to the Bombers' crosstown counterparts even more excruciating.

New York had won seven of nine games as June began to wind to a close. Their deficit in the American League East was shaved down to just four, easily attainable with 80-plus games remaining.

Then, the Yankees were swept by the Red Sox at Fenway Park. That three-game skid has quickly ballooned to six losses in the Yankees' last seven contests.

Within this last week, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman bluntly assessed his club, saying "we suck." Managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner demonstrated his unwavering frustration, addressing the media for the first time all year. Aaron Judge even called for a players meeting, a forum to talk through ways they can collectively turn this ship around.

Combine all of those components together—even two extra days off from games postponed due to rain—and New York comes out with one of their most appalling performances in recent weeks.

The Mets racked up 14 hits, jumping out to an eight-run lead in the sixth. A home run from Judge broke up Taijuan Walker's bid at a no-hitter in the bottom of that frame, but New York ended up with only three knocks on the day.

"We've got to play complete games on both sides of the ball," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the loss. "We've gotta pitch, catch it and offense. I mean, that's what it's gonna take."

Understanding how to get back on track is half the battle. Producing on both sides of the ball night in and night out is what has been unattainable thus far.

"We just got to play better," said Jordan Montgomery, who took the loss on Saturday. "We hate losing. And we know what we're capable of."

Steinbrenner Welcomes Fatherly Comps, But Makes It Clear ‘I’m My Own Person’

It's safe to say fans and pundits alike envisioned the Yankees in the conversation for an American League pennant this season. At the very least, cruising to a spot in the playoff bracket. Sure, there were question marks this spring with this group breaking camp, but the talent on this roster is undeniable.

Now, at the halfway point of the season, the Yankees are 41-40. That puts this fourth-place team on pace to win just 82 games this year. That would be their lowest single-season win total (in a full 162-game campaign) since 1992.

As much as the Yankees' star-studded roster that left spring training is in large part still intact, it's hard to envision this team winning many more games than that pace if comprehensive performances continue to be a rarity.

"We've set a much higher bar in there and we haven't, to this point, lived up to that," Boone said. "We've got to turn it around in a big time way if we're going to get to be the team we want to be, but it's certainly been frustrating to this point. I know guys are upset and not okay with it."

Boone added that he and his players can talk until they are blue in the face about what's gone wrong and what needs to change. After a certain point, talk must be a catalyst for action between the lines. After all, Steinbrenner pointed his finger at the players rather than the coaching staff this week, saying they're responsible for the "majority" of the blame.

Even as they sit 10 games out of first place in their division, Boone isn't focused on the standings.

"I think the history of this game is littered with teams overcoming larger obstacles, than this with half a season to go, but I would say that's completely getting ahead of ourselves." the skipper said. "We got to go play good baseball and become a great team to put ourselves in position to even think about that."

Representing his teammates, first baseman Luke Voit concluded his postgame presser by assuring he "never" gets concerned about how many games back they are. The goal to win the division and bring a World Series trophy back to the Bronx has not changed.

"I don't count this team out at all," Voit said. "We're just going to do everything we can just get in the playoffs."

