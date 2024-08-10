Surprise Yankees Offseason Deal Would Land Orioles Slugger To Add Offense
The New York Yankees likely will have to address the first base position in the offseason.
New York's offense has been better in 2024 than it was in 2023 largely because of the success of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto. Judge and Soto's fantastic seasons have skewed the overall offensive results for New York this year.
The Yankees are in a better place than they were in but they still have some room for growth because they haven't gotten much offensive production out of the infield. First base has been a specific area that has struggled. Anthony Rizzo was struggling before he went down with an injury and New York hasn't gotten too much out of backup options like Ben Rice.
New York was linked to options like Toronto Blue Jays superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of the trade deadline but didn't get a deal done. The Yankees could enter into trade talks after the season again and another rival first baseman could make sense.
Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer listed Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan Mountcastle as a possible trade candidate in 2025.
"Contract Status: $4.1 million salary, arbitration-eligible through 2026," Rymer said. "The Orioles had a 'willingness' to talk about Mountcastle ahead of the deadline, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. A bit out of nowhere, but also a sensible concept that should be revisited.
"He is a solid hitter, but his right-handed power stroke is, frankly, at a disadvantage at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. He could have more value to Baltimore as a trade chip, especially if he brings back pitching."
Mountcastle currently is slashing .268/.309/.436 with 13 home runs, 25 doubles, and 56 RBIs in 106 games played. That type of production would take the Yankees to another level.
