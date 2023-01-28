Rangers Sign Former Yankees Outfielder to Minor League Deal

Frazier spent the first five years of his big league career with the Yankees before falling out of favor.

Jackson Frazier has found a new home.

The former Yankees outfielder, who went by Clint while in pinstripes, signed a minor league deal with the Rangers, the team announced Friday. Frazier also received an invite to major league spring training.

Frazier, 28, spent the first five years of his career in New York after the Yankees acquired him from Cleveland in the Andrew Miller trade. Frazier showed potential during his time in pinstripes, but concussions limited his opportunities – he hid his second one from the team – and he proved to be a lightning-rod for unwanted attention.

There were news cycles about the length of Frazier’s hair and him reportedly asking for Mickey Mantle’s retired No. 7, which he denied doing. Frazier also wasn’t happy when Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay criticized him for missing time with a concussion in 2018 and took heat for ducking reporters following multiple defensive mishaps in 2019. When Frazier did speak to reporters days later, he said that he felt coverage of him had been unfair and that he’s struggled to fit in throughout his life.

The Yankees released Frazier in November 2021 after he hit .239/.327/.434 with 29 home runs and 97 RBI over 228 games from 2017-2021.

The Cubs signed Frazier in December 2021, but poor numbers and unfortunate health – he battled appendicitis – followed him to Chicago last season. Frazier slashed just .216/.356/.297 over 19 MLB games in 2022 and failed to go deep.

Still young, the former top prospect now has another chance in Texas. The Rangers also announced that OF Travis Jankowski, LHP Danny Duffy, RHP Reyes Moronta and RHP Ian Kennedy signed minor league deals with spring training invites on Friday.

Kennedy, like Frazier, began his career in the Bronx, though that was back in 2007. A starter earlier in his career, the 38-year-old has been a reliever since 2019 and has 66 saves on his résumé. Kennedy spent the 2021 campaign in Texas.

The 2023 season would be Kennedy’s 17th in the big leagues.

