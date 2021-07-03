Tim Locastro's Lifelong Dream to Play For the Yankees Finally Comes to Reality

NEW YORK — On October 10, 2012, Tim Locastro and some of his buddies drove down from Ithaca College to watch the Yankees play the Orioles in Game 3 of the American League Division Series.

Watching his favorite team, the upstate New York native looked on as Raul Ibañez smashed a pinch-hit game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth and a walk-off blast in extra innings.

Seated down the third-base line, Locastro recalled how he was "going nuts" with his friends and the fans around him, celebrating one of the wildest postseason performances in Yankees franchise history.

Just under a decade later, Locastro is back in the Bronx donning pinstripes. But this time, he'll be in the first-base dugout with his teammates, representing the Bombers between the lines.

"It's something you literally dream about as a kid and it finally came to reality," Locastro told reporters on Friday afternoon sporting his new threads. "I can't wait to get started with this team, I'm very excited."

Yankees Acquire Outfielder Tim Locastro From Diamondbacks

The 28-year-old was traded from the Diamondbacks to the New York Yankees on Thursday, a deal that sent minor league pitcher Keegan Curtis to Arizona. In his third season with the Diamondbacks, soldiering through a campaign on the worst team in baseball, Locastro was completely caught off guard by the news.

"Had no idea whatsoever," Locastro said. "I woke up at 9:45 in the morning to 200 text messages and 20 missed calls. Next thing you know, I'm on a red-eye to New York last night."

Although the trade wasn't the flashiest deal New York will ever make, Locastro joins the big-league club right away and will likely make an impact. With outfielder Clint Frazier on the injured list with vertigo, Yankees manager Aaron Boone expects Locastro to get reps in center field, splitting time with Brett Gardner.

"We love his speed and athleticism and his ability to really defend in the outfield," Boone said. "Certainly coming in off the bench, another guy with big-time speed and can go play defense in the outfield, especially when we have leads and trying to close down a game."

There's a reason Boone led with Locastro's speed. The outfielder is arguably the fastest player in the sport, boasting a 100th percentile sprint speed, per Statcast.

Beyond his ability to fly down the line, the offensive numbers for Locastro aren't exactly earth-shattering. The speedster has a career batting average of .234 over 200 games and five seasons in the show. He's swiped 31 bags, scoring 70 runs while smacking just four home runs in that span.

For what it's worth, one of Locastro's four big-league big flies came in the Bronx. Back in 2019, Locastro sent a 390-foot blast over the left-field wall off current Yankees reliever Nestor Cortes.

Locastro explained on Friday that above all else, he wants to help this team win. Whether that's on defense, on the bases or in the batter's box, he's ready to do whatever it takes.

"I told them, any role you need me," he said. "Want me to come off the bench, pinch-run, pinch-hit, start a game, I'll be ready. I've done those roles my whole career and I'll continue to do that now."

To make this even more special, Locastro's debut with the Yankees is actually three years in the making. The outfielder was acquired by New York in a trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason after the 2018 season. That following January, after signing DJ LeMahieu in free agency, the Yankees designated Locastro for assignment, eventually trading him to the Diamondbacks.

The New York native joked that his family is as excited as anyone about this latest development as they'll no longer need to stay up late at night to watch his games go down on the West Coast.

With multiple postponements due to rain late this week, Locastro's first game in pinstripes has been pushed back a few times. He's not in the starting lineup on Saturday, but don't be surprised if he contributes early and often, providing a much-needed spark to a team that's been struggling this year.

"I'm trying to do whatever it takes to win and help this team win, that's the number one goal here," Locastro said. "As a fan growing up, the standard was to win and that's still the standard."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.