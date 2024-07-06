Versatile Bounce-Back Pitcher Likely to be Traded; Could Yankees Acquire Him?
The New York Yankees are going to swing big at the trade deadline, but there are some solid alternative options they could land if they don't get a significant fish.
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Chicago White Sox right-handed starter Erick Fedde has a high chance of being dealt at the deadline this summer.
After spending the 2023 season pitching in Korea, Fedde has bounced-back in his first year back in the majors since 2022. The righty has posted a 3.13 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP and 94 strikeouts across 106.1 innings in 18 total starts with Chicago.
The 31-year-old also has big-league experience as a relief pitcher as well. This would give the Yankees some options down the stretch if they were to acquire him. Yankees starter Luis Gil is a possibility for the bullpen as he has hit a rookie wall and is rapidly approaching his career-high for innings. Clarke Schmidt is on his way back from a lat strain and will likely re-enter the rotation once he rejoins the club. Gil and Fedde could give the Yankees two upgrades in the bullpen.
Fedde has another year left of control and is owed $7.5 million in 2025. He is set to make less than $7.5 million the rest of the way this season.
Per multiple reports, the Yankees are among the early top suitors for Fedde's White Sox rotation-mate Garrett Crochet. But the rising star hurler will be highly sought after at the deadline and won't come cheap. The 25-year-old has two more years left of control and is an arm that Chicago could potentially build around for the future. The Yankees or any team would likely have to surrender a significant amount of top prospects for Crochet given his situation.
The Yankees are in an all-in year with superstar outfielder Juan Soto headed to free agency after the season. Now is the time for GM Brian Cashman to dish out minor league talent in return for impact pieces. It's certainly possible that they get aggressive at the deadline.
Crochet would be the Yankees' dream target, but Fedde is having a strong season and is a realistic and strong fall-back option.