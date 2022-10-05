WATCH: Fan Jumps Off Bleachers Trying to Catch Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run

You gotta appreciate the effort.

As Aaron Judge's historic 62nd home run soared through the air at Globe Life Field in Texas on Tuesday night, destined to land in the first row of the bleachers, a fan put his body on the line to retrieve the baseball.

Several seats to the left of where Judge's home run landed—into the glove of a fan seated in section 31, row 1, seat 3—another individual was spotted jumping off the ledge in the front row, disappearing into the abyss below.

Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reported that the fan who leapt off the railing did not suffer any injuries, but was subsequently escorted out of the stadium for jumping the fence.

Had the ball bounced down into the level below the bleachers, behind the left-field fence, then that fan would've been right there waiting for it. It was a high-risk, high-reward play, that's for sure. He never got the chance to retrieve the historic baseball, though.

Corey Youmans is the name of the fan that caught the historic blast on the fly in the bleachers. Youmans was escorted out of the stands by Globe Life Field security with the souvenir in hand.

Judge's homer broke a tie with Roger Maris, another Yankees legend, for the most home runs in a single season in American League history. Judge is just the fourth player in MLB history to reach 62 homers in a single season, joining Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.

It's hard to say just how much money that baseball is going to be worth, but it could be millions. A memorabilia company preemptively offered $2 million last month for Judge's 62nd home run.

