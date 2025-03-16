Which Star Pitcher Should New York Yankees Target at Trade Deadline?
The New York Yankees have endured an injury-ravaged spring that threatens to derail their postseason aspirations.
That was before they lost ace Gerrit Cole for the season.
In the blink of an eye, the Yankees went from a team expected to have a World Series rematch with the Los Angeles Dodgers, to one that might not make the playoffs given their injury situation.
New York still has enough talent to overcome their losses and return to playing October baseball without adding any major talent before the trade deadline. But if they want to get back to the World Series with any real shot of dethroning the loaded Dodgers, they need to add a difference-making pitcher via trade.
Houston Astros left handed ace, Framber Valdez, is in a contract year and is the exact kind of difference-making veteran who could bolster the Yankees' rotation.
The Astros have been a contender for a decade, but they traded Kyle Tucker this offseason and lost Alex Bregman in free agency. Therefore it wouldn't be shocking if they tried to get a return on Valdez before the trade deadline while they still can.
What would be surprising is if Houston sent Valdez to New York.
Unless they got an offer they couldn't refuse, this seems unlikely to happen from both sides.
The San Diego Padres have two pitchers they could be willing to move, and they made a major trade with the Yankees in December of 2023 for Juan Soto.
A main reason why the Padres made that move was to cut salary, which is still likely on the franchise's to do list.
Once again New York and San Diego have complimentary needs as potential trade partners.
Dylan Cease is a 29-year-old right-hander who has started at least 32 games in four straight seasons. In 2022, he had an AL Cy Young-caliber season with a 6.4 bWAR. He's a proven top-of-the-rotation starter who is still young enough to have several more years in his prime, and he's set to hit free agency after the season which could lower the cost to acquire him at the deadline.
Michael King is the Padres' other 29-year-old pitcher who just happened to be part of the package the Yankees sent for Soto.
King was a reliever for New York, apart from the nine starts he made in 2023.
Last year was his first as a full-time starter, finishing with a 2.95 ERA while striking out 201 batters in 173.2 innings. Not only was he productive, but he looked great in his first campaign as a starting pitcher.
He's also thrown half as many big league innings as Cease.
King's game is built on movement where his nasty sinker, changeup and sweeper leads the charge. His pitch arsenal paired with his transition from quality reliever to difference-making starting pitcher is reminiscent of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Derek Lowe, who was a thorn in the Yankees' side for many years.
There's no wrong decision between Cease or King, as both pitchers have compelling futures, but King's style tends to perform well in October, just like Lowe used to do.
There's also the added bonus that there is no mystery about King being able to handle New York.
Because of that, the Yankees should look to re-acquire him before the trade deadline, both for the 2025 season and beyond.