Why New York Yankees Were Unable to Land Kyle Tucker
Acquiring star outfielder Kyle Tucker would have been the only way the New York Yankees could have come close to truly replacing Juan Soto's production with one player.
But the Houston Astros instead traded Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for a strong package of third baseman Isaac Paredes, top infield prospect and No. 14 overall 2024 draft pick Cam Smith, and right-handed pitcher Hayden Wesneski.
As it turns out, Houston was asking the Yankees for both AL Rookie of the Year winner Luis Gil and top infield prospect George Lombard Jr. for Tucker. New York was unwilling to part with both of these pieces in order to land Tucker, as USA Today's Bob Nightengale and The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported.
Per Heyman, an agreement never came close as the Yankees project Gil, their 26-year-old hard-throwing righty, to develop into an ace.
With Framber Valdez entering his walk-year, and Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia having missed significant time due to injury, it makes sense why the Astros asked the Yankees for a young controllable starter in Gil.
At the same token, the Astros and Yankees compete with each other on a yearly basis in the American League, so Houston likely preferred to trade their star slugger to an NL club.
Like when the Yankees acquired Soto last offseason, Tucker is also headed into the final year of his deal. New York would have had to surrender way more value in a trade for Tucker, which came along with the risk of losing him in free agency after just one season, as we saw with Soto.
The Yankees can go after Tucker next offseason without giving up any assets. The soon-to-be 28 year old is expected to seek a contract in the $500 million range on the free agent market.
With Tucker now off the board, the Yankees remain engaged with the Cubs about first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger, but there has been a reported gap in money as of this point. There has also been mutual interest between the Yankees and outfielder Anthony Santander, per Newsday.