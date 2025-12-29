Yankees Waiting Game Continues as AL Rival Makes Big Move

The American League East arms race is getting interesting as the New York Yankees watch another rival continue its offseason makeover.

"The Baltimore Orioles, making another big move to return to the postseason, sign veteran starter Zach Eflin to a one-year deal," USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports.

MLB Trade Rumors reports Eflin signs a one-year, $10 million contract with a mutual option for 2027.

"AL East looks loaded," the New York Post's Jon Heyman notes. "Orioles were already the big winter winner."

For The Birds

Much has been written about Baltimore's biggest move: signing former New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million contract.

"Via multiple moves, the Orioles have transformed their team, also adding starter Shane Baz and relievers Ryan Helsley and Andrew Kittredge," Heyman adds.

Sep 26, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reacts from second base after hitting RBI double against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Waiting Game

The Yankees, meanwhile, have been playing the waiting game, with their biggest move to date being the re-signing of outfielder Trent Grisham.

New York remains in the mix for outfielder Cody Bellinger and has been linked to some of the biggest bats still on the market, including outfielder Kyle Tucker and shortstop Bo Bichette.

But there's no escaping the fact the Yankees have watched their division foes make significant upgrades during Hot Stove season.

The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handers Dylan Cease and Shabe Bieber while the Boston Red Sox traded for right-handers Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo (as well as first baseman Willson Contreras).

And it's not like the Yankees couldn't use another arm. Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery), Clarke Schmidt (Tommy John surgery) and Carlos Rodon (elbow surgery) are expected to miss the start of the 2026 season while on the road to recovery.

Yankees Plan of Attack?

The Yankees could walk out of free agency looking like winners if they land Tucker, or even re-sign Bellinger. In the meantime, though, they're being viewed within the division as the team waiting a little too long to strike on bigger moves.

They're content with their plan despite the outside noise.

"There’s not a lot of inventory that I’m interested in coming off the board yet,”Brian Cashman said about the slow offseason. “So that means it’s tough to get."

So, while other teams are making moves and drawing negative attention back to New York, the Yankees are being patient, letting the board shake out in their favor over the long haul.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!