Yankees’ Carlos Rodón Addresses Online Threats Against Family After Rough ALDS Outing
New York Yankees’ starter Carlos Rodón was tagged with the loss in Monday’s 4-2 defeat to the Kansas City Royals, unraveling in the fourth inning after beginning the game strong.
While the left-hander was booed off the mound by the home crowd in Game 2 of the ALDS, his wife, Ashley, received multiple disturbing messages online.
Ashley, who is very active on Twitter/X during her husband’s games, shared screenshots of graphic Instagram messages from fans threatening them and their children. One user messaged their foundation’s account, writing, “someone will find your wife and kids,” including two knife emojis.
She also told the NY Daily News that the Rodóns have received mean, racist and threatening messages throughout Carlos’ career. The Yankees’ left-hander was unaware of the threats until a group of reporters informed him after the game.
"People are pretty disgusting at times. But I feel like that doesn’t explain Yankees fans. I don’t think that’s who they are," Rodón told a small group of reporters, including NJ.com’s Bob Klapisch, Gary Phillips of the NY Daily News, and Dan Martin of the New York Post. "I understand [fans] get frustrated with the game, but my message to fans all around is, 'We are human as well. We do make mistakes. We’re not always perfect. I’m, by far, not always perfect, and I understand frustration and I understand people get frustrated with performance.'
"But let’s not forget that this is ultimately just a game of baseball, and it doesn’t come down to hurting and sending out negative messages and threatening people’s families," Rodón added. "Honestly, I feel for my wife, because our kids mean the world to us, and our family is really important to us."
Many Twitter/X users quickly rallied to support the Rodóns under Ashley’s post.
Rodón, 31, looked dominant in the first two innings, striking out the side in the first and retiring six of the first seven batters he faced. He pitched around two hits in the third before losing command of his slider in the fourth, allowing four earned runs, including a solo homer by Royals' catcher Salvador Pérez. He was pulled from the game after 3.2 innings and 72 pitches.
The series will resume at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Wednesday following a day off. Rodón could pitch in a potential deciding Game 5 at home if the series goes that far.