Yankees' Frankie Montas Will Miss Next Start, Needs MRI on Shoulder

From his latest clunker to an injury, the Yankees' trip to Milwaukee has already been a series to forget for right-hander Frankie Montas.

One day after allowing four earned runs in a loss to the Brewers, lasting just 3.1 innings, Montas is headed for an MRI on his right shoulder.

While his status is unclear until the imaging takes place, it's already been determined that Montas won't make his next scheduled start, per Meredith Marakovits of YES Network.

Montas told Marakovits that he felt an impingement in his shoulder when he woke up before his start on Friday, a feeling that prevented him from getting loose throughout the game. He was optimistic, but felt more discomfort after the game as well, according to Marakovits.

Montas has posted a 6.35 ERA over his first eight starts with the Yankees, disappointing numbers considering the right-hander was acquired to be New York's No. 2 starter for the stretch run and the postseason. The Yankees sent four prospects, including top pitching prospect Ken Waldichuk, to Oakland in exchange for Montas and reliever Lou Trivino on August 1.

Depending on how much time Montas will miss, Domingo Germán is in line to step back into the rotation. The right-hander was recently moved to the bullpen as Luis Severino is set to come off the injured list and rejoin the starting staff for the rest of the season. Clarke Schmidt could be an option as well, another right-hander that has made starts this year, but recently transitioned into the 'pen.

Germán has posted a 3.12 ERA over 12 appearances (11 starts) with the Yankees this season. Schmidt has pitched to the tune of a 2.59 ERA over 22 outings (three starts).

