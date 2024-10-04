Yankees Have 'No Excuse' to Not Win AL Pennant, Says Broadcaster
If there is any year for the New York Yankees to win the American League pennant, it's this one.
As the Bronx Bombers prepared for the ALDS, they received a massive boost to their World Series hopes as both the Baltimore Orioles and Houston Astros were eliminated in the Wild Card Series; the former had won the regular season series over New York, while the latter had eliminated them in the ALCS three times in the past eight seasons. While the other remaining AL playoff teams (the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, and Detroit Tigers) certainly shouldn't be underestimated, the Yankees' path to the pennant is considered to be much more favorable with their two greatest threats knocked out early.
This is a golden opportunity for the Yankees to end their 15-year absence from the Fall Classic, and according to the team's longtime play-by-play announcer Michael Kay, there is no reason to let it go to waste.
"The seas have parted for the Yankees, there is no excuse whatsoever not to get to the World Series," Kay said on his radio show. "I don't want to hear about crapshoots. And I'm not saying the teams that are left over are not good, but the two teams that were the biggest threats to you are both out. The Astros have eliminated you four times in the last 10 years, they're out.
"Now you're going to have to beat the Royals first, you've beat them five out of seven [times]. The Royals are a fun team, and they have good starting pitching, but you're better," Kay continued. "Then the winner of the Guardians and Tigers... the Yankees should beat both of these teams. The excuses are over. The road is paved for you to go to the World Series for the first time in 15 years. Now, they have to do it, it's right there in front of them."
While Kay's provides an already reasonable argument, it is also worth mentioning that the Yankees may not have a better opportunity than this in the future. The team has several players set to hit free agency after the playoffs conclude; outfielder Juan Soto is the most notable, but second baseman Gleyber Torres, outfielder Alex Verdugo, and relief pitcher Clay Holmes will all be hitting the market as well. Additionally, first baseman Anthony Rizzo has a team option that can be declined, and rotation ace Gerrit Cole has an opt-out that he can exercise (although the Yankees can void it by adding a 10th year to his contract).
To put it simply, it's now or (possibly) never for the Yankees; if they fail to win the 2024 AL pennant, they might not win a pennant at all with their current core of players.