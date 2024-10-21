Yankees Listed Among Top Free Agency Destinations For Cross-Town Superstar
The New York Yankees' run to the World Series is even more impressive when considering the abysmal production they've received from the first base position.
The .619 OPS that the Yankees' first basemen produced during the regular season was dead-last in MLB. While that stat has improved to .760 this postseason, New York is still predicted to not exercise Anthony Rizzo's team option, which would make him a free agent.
If the Yankees' front office doesn't deem Ben Rice ready to be an everyday starter, they'll likely try to acquire a first baseman in free agency or via trade this offseason. And there's no better option at the position than former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.
An October 20 article from Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller claimed the Yankees have the fifth-best shot at signing Alonso this offseason.
"Whether [the Yankees are] going to go big for Alonso, though, probably hinges on whether they're able to re-sign Juan Soto—which sure does seem like the most likely outcome," Miller wrote.
"What if they call Gerrit Cole's bluff and let him walk, though?
"We've been assuming for most of the season that Cole will opt out of the final four years on his contract to force the Yankees to add another $36M season to the end of the deal," Miller continued. "But if he triggers the opt out, it basically becomes a question of whether they want five years of 34-year-old Cole for $180M or six years of 30-year-old Alonso for the same price."
He then added, "Should they go the latter route, it sure would be a terrifying few years with Alonso, Soto, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton in the heart of the order, not to mention Austin Wells, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Jasson Domínguez."
Imagining Alonso in the middle of New York's lineup is a fun exercise for Yankees fans. But it coming at the cost of Gerrit Cole might be too high of a price to pay.