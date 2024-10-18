Yankees Predicted to Part Ways With All-Star in Offseason
When he is healthy, New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo has been a staple in the Yankees' lineup since he joined the team in 2021.
But the problem is that three-time MLB All-Star and 2016 World Series champion has struggled to stay on the field over the past couple of campaigns. The 35-year-old only had 337 at-bats during the regular season and amassed a .636 OPS.
The two-year, $40 million contract that Rizzo signed with the Yankees before the 2023 season began included a team option for a third year. Therefore, the Yankees will decide whether they want to exercise that third and final year this upcoming offseason.
An October 14 article from Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly conveys why this decision will be an easy one for New York's front office.
"Anthony Rizzo delivered a key double in the Yankees' Game 2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in this year's ALCS. With one World Series trophy on his resume from the 2016 Chicago Cubs, he has a chance to earn a second ring this postseason," Kelly wrote.
"Regardless of what happens, the Yankees are going to decline his $17 million club option from 2025. Between post-concussion syndrome a year ago and both a right forearm fracture and a pair of broken fingers this season, he played in just 191 of a possible 324 regular season games over the pair of guaranteed years on his two-year, $40 million deal. Over that span, he hit just .237.
"Now 35, Rizzo will likely be in a big league camp next spring training. Certainly, though, the three-time All-Star will not be making $17 million in 2025," Kelly added.
Perhaps Rizzo might be willing to sign the Yankees on a lesser contract. But if not, Yankees fans can expect to see a different starter at first base next season.