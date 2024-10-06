Yankees Outlast Royals in Historic Back-And-Forth Battle
In a wild postseason opener, the New York Yankees emerged victorious.
Led by outfielder Alex Verdugo's pair of hits, including a decisive RBI single in the seventh inning, the Bronx Bombers defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-5 to take a 1-0 series lead in the ALDS. However, Verdugo's game-winning hit made a bit of statistical history as well.
The MLB Postseason is no stranger to crazy back-and-forth affairs, but the Yankees and Royals set a new record with five lead changes in their Game 1 duel. The Elias Sports Bureau provided the fascinating tidbit not too long after New York scored their sixth run.
Kansas City would strike first in the top of the second inning on Tommy Pham's sacrifice fly off Yankee ace Gerrit Cole, but not before outfielder Juan Soto kept a previous run from scoring by throwing out Salvador Perez at the plate. It wouldn't take very long for this play to become important, as a single by Verdugo was followed by a Short Porch-assisted two-run home run by Gleyber Torres for the first lead change of the contest.
With New York up 2-1, the second lead change came in the very next inning; Yuli Gurriel drew an 11-pitch walk before MJ Melendez lined a Cole fastball into the Short Porch for a 3-2 Kansas City advantage.
The Yankees were turned away with runners on second and third in the bottom half of the fourth, but provided the third lead change in the fifth inning. Torres drew a leadoff walk that resulted in the departure of Royals starter Michael Wacha; his replacement, left-hander Angel Zerpa, failed to get an out as he surrendered a single to Juan Soto before walking both Aaron Judge and Austin Wells to tie the game at three. Right-hander John Schreiber replaced Zerpa and nearly escaped the inning by retiring Giancarlo Stanton and Jazz Chisholm Jr., but proceeded to walk Anthony Volpe to force in the go-ahead run.
Once again, it took less than an inning for the lead to exchange hands. Gurriel led off the sixth inning with a long single to knock Cole out of the game; lefty Tim Hill entered for New York and got the first out, but Volpe tried to start a double play after fielding a tough grounder from Tommy Pham and threw the ball wide of second base. This immediately haunted the Yankees as it allowed both baserunners to move into scoring position, and pinch-hitter Garrett Hampson drove them both in with a single to put the Royals ahead 5-4. This was the fourth lead change of the game, tying the postseason record.
But the Yankees had an answer. Verdugo led off the bottom half of the sixth with a walk against lefty Sam Long, and advanced to second on a one-out single by Soto (his third hit of the game). Although Judge struck out against Michael Lorenzen (who replaced Long) for the second out, Wells tied the game at five by stroking a single to right.
In the seventh inning, Clay Holmes retired the Royals in order to set up a decisive Yankee rally. Chisholm led off the bottom half with a single off Lorenzen before stealing second base; despite replays showing second baseman Michael Massey getting the tag on Chisholm's foot, the call would stand. This immediately became important as Verdugo lined an opposite-field single to drive in Chisholm, putting the Yankees up for good and setting a new record with the fifth lead change of the night.
From there, New York's bullpen slammed the door in the eighth and ninth innings. Tommy Kahnle got the first two outs of the eighth before walking Hampson; closer Luke Weaver proceeded to strand him there by striking out Maikel Garcia. In the ninth, Weaver struck out Massey and superstar Bobby Witt Jr. before ending the game with Vinnie Pasquantino's groundout to first.
The lead changes may have been the result of several mistakes from both teams, such as Volpe's throwing error, a shaky performance from Cole, and eight walks issued by Kansas City's pitching corps. But in the end, the Bronx Bombers grabbed the early series advantage and got their highly anticipated playoff run to a good start.
The Yankees will try to take control of the series with a Game 2 win on Monday, with Carlos Rodon facing Royals' ace Cole Ragans. First pitch will be thrown at 7:38 PM ET.