Yankees' Top Prospect Sidelined With New Injury
The New York Yankees received some disheartening news on Father’s Day.
It has been reported that Yankees top prospect Jasson Domínguez has been placed on the seven-day Injured List for New York’s Triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
Domínguez (who MLB.com ranks as the top prospect in the Yankees’ farm system) exited the RailRiders’ game against the Rochester Red Wings in the bottom of the seventh inning on Saturday.
The injury that has forced Domínguez to the IL has not yet been disclosed. However, during his first at-bat of Saturday’s game against Rochester, Domínguez could be seen shaking out his right hand after striking out.
After that at-bat, Domínguez remained in the game, picked up a hit, and stole a base before being removed in the seventh inning.
This new injury is especially frustrating for Domínguez since he recently completed a rehab assignment after undergoing UCL surgery last September. The Yankees elected to keep him with the RailRiders once the assignment ended due to the continued excellent performance of Juan Soto, Aaron Judge, and Alex Verdugo in New York's outfield.
Domínguez was hitting .389/.405/.639 with two home runs in nine games after his rehab assignment ended, which proves that the 21-year-old Dominican prospect is more than ready to perform in the big leagues.
The Yankees’ minor league system has been hit with the injury bug this season. With Domínguez getting injured again, New York has nearly 1/3 of their top 30 prospects (according to their MLB Pipeline Ranking) currently on the IL.
In addition to Domínguez (#1-ranked prospect), right-handed pitcher Chase Hampton (#3), outfielder Everson Pereira (#5), left-handed pitcher Henry Lalane (#8), right-handed pitcher Clayton Beeter (#13), right-handed pitcher Carlos Lagrange (#16), outfielder Anthony Hall (#26), right-handed pitcher Justin Lange (30), and shortstop Caleb Durbin (N/A) are all missing time due to injuries right now.
MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported that an update on Dominguez’s injury can be expected around 5 PM EST on Sunday.