Yankees Urged to Test Trade Waters For Top Infielder
The New York Yankees have several options when addressing their infield vacancies this offseason.
They could re-sign one or both of Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo and enter 2025 with the same starting infield they entered 2024 with; they could part ways with one or both of them and replace them via free agency; or they could execute a trade to bring an infielder in.
And in a November 9 article, the New York Post's Joel Sherman conveyed why he believes the Yankees should pursue a trade for Minnesota Twins star shortstop Carlos Correa.
"Correa’s remaining contract and dubious durability — let’s call it a probable 120-ish games a year — works far better with a team like those in New York with a $300 million-ish payroll to work around it than a $120 million-ish allotment," Sherman wrote.
"So why should the New York teams be interested?... Because at the right price, a risk is worth it for the right player. The Twins, for whom Correa had played in 2022 before heading back out into free agency, were comfortable enough with their more limited resources to sign Correa to a six-year, $200 million pact that also has four option years at $70 million based on full-time play via 500-plus plate appearances."
He later added, "Correa was willing to play third next to an established star in Lindor. Would he do so for Anthony Volpe or demand that he stay at short and Volpe go to second? The sales pitch should be that third has less demand on the legs and could preserve Correa better — and in the Yankees universe, that would move Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to second."
Sherman continued, saying, "Correa grew up idolizing Alex Rodriguez, who was traded to the Yankees under similar situations... and A-Rod agreed to move from short to third next to Derek Jeter."
He concluded the article by writing, "Whatever happens with Soto... there is a case why the New York teams should still pursue Correa."
Many Yankees fans still haven't forgiven Correa for his role in the Houston Astros' 2017 sign-stealing scandal. But they can't deny that bringing the three-time All-Star on board would make the Yankees' infield much more intimidating next season.