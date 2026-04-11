Caitlin Clark Helped Announce Lexie Hull’s Fever Status in Awesome TikTok Video

It’s been a busy day in the WNBA world as free agents began signing contracts on Saturday.

The Fever have stayed busy, retaining many of their star players for the 2026 season. One of those players returning to Indiana is guard Lexie Hull, who blossomed an awesome partnership on the court with Caitlin Clark the past two seasons. Hull signed a multi-year deal, but the details of the contract remain unknown at this time.

Hull had the opportunity to break her own news on Saturday, and she did so in iconic fashion. Clark joined her Fever teammate in a video posted to TikTok to announce Hull’s return to Indiana.

The duo lip synced a popular TikTok sound from Diamond Dondada’s “She’s Back.”

“Tell a friend to tell a friend,” Clark lip synced. Hull then joined in to mouth the words “She’s baaaaack!”

Lexie Hull is re-signing with the Fever, as she shared in a TikTok with Caitlin Clark.



An unsurprising move for Indiana, who sent her a restricted qualifying offer earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/R49ZypREk6 — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) April 11, 2026

What a truly iconic way to announce your return. On top of that, the WNBA stars recorded the video ahead of going to the Masters on Saturday. What an awesome way to start the day.

Clark has a TikTok account, too, but she typically posts brand partnership videos or highlights. She hasn’t jumped on a TikTok trend on her own account since her Iowa days back in 2022. Maybe her Fever teammates, like Hull, can increase her TikTok presence. We know she’d go viral all the time if she did.

Clark and Hull have a little over one season under their belt together (Clark was limited to 13 games last season). How does Hull feel about playing alongside the league’s most popular star? Hull opened up about this when speaking to Fox News on Friday.

“I think the challenging part is there's just so much scrutiny. People have opinions online, and, unfortunately, that's part of the job and the role that we play. ... I think that when things get blown out of proportion, when things get really personal, when there are personal attacks on people’s character, I think that’s where it’s over the line,” Hull said.

There was a question if Hull would even come back to Indiana this upcoming season as she received multiple other offers to land elsewhere. In the end, though, she elected to remain with her bestie Clark. Hull majorly stepped up last season when the Fever dealt with various injuries (including one to Clark). She registered her career-high averages by posting 7.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. Hull’s spent her entire career in Indiana, and will remain there for the foreseeable future.

MORE SI: WNBA free agency live tracker

Indiana Fever free agency moves (so far)

On top of retaining Hull with a new deal, the Fever have proven to be one of the busiest teams in free agency this week. For starters, the team offered Kelsey Mitchell a one-year deal with the $1.4 million supermax amount on Friday. She became the organization’s first-ever million-dollar player.

The Fever landed their first free agent on Saturday by signing Monique Billings, who will be a projected starter alongside Mitchell, Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Fans are still waiting on Indiana to make a move to retain Sophie Cunningham as she remains a free agent. Cunningham is expected to sign somewhere (likely with Indiana), although she’s also taking on a new role with USA Network to work as an analyst during some WNBA games this season.

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