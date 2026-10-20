3 Impending Free Agents Still Playing in October Who Should Interest the Yankees

The New York Yankees aren’t playing in the World Series, but they should keep a close eye on what happens in the Fall Classic between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays.

The Yankees must make notable changes to their 26-man roster to be in the same class as the “small-market” teams, which is crazy to say out loud given that New York has one of the highest payrolls in baseball, but it still wasn’t enough to get them back to the biggest stage in the game of baseball.

For the Yankees to return to the World Series, they’ll need to figure out their plans at second, third base, and possibly center field. The fanbase isn’t sold on Spencer Jones yet, despite what he can do offensively. We didn’t even mention the bullpen, which was good this season, but has several members set to hit free agency, including David Bednar and Paul Blackburn.

Luckily for the Yankees, they can do some homework during the World Series on relievers and center field, as the Brewers and Rays have impending free agents at those spots. Let’s discuss these options right now!

1. Antonio Senzatela, RHP

We will save the impending outfield free agent for the end of the story. But let’s talk about Senzatela, who was traded from the Colorado Rockies to the Brewers at the August trade deadline.



Before the 31-year-old hurler was sent to the Brew Crew, the Yankees apparently had interest in as Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted following the deadline. Fans were frustrated that the Yankees couldn’t come away with any relievers at the deadline, but maybe Cashman can make it up by going after Senzatela, who could replace Ryan Yarbrough (an impending free agent).

Senzatela, who spent most of his career as a starter, went into the bullpen this season. His stats as a reliever were good with the Rockies, sporting a 9-2 record and a 3.61 ERA in 34 appearances.

The veteran reliever also held batters to a .256 average and a .683 OPS, while boasting a 1.8% home run percentage (tied for the lowest in his career) and a 21.0% strikeout rate (highest of his career).

He wasn’t giving up much hard contact with a 40% hard-hit rate. It’s not shocking to see why he generated interest at the deadline. However, Senzatela hasn’t had the same success in Milwaukee, possessing a 2-3 record and a 5.14 ERA in 23 regular-season appearances.

Senzatela’s OBA (opponents’ batting average) and OPS went up to .272 and .755, respectively. It was the same story for home run rate (2.2%), which went up, and his strikeout rate dropped to 15.2%.

Senzatela hasn’t gotten much work in the postseason, appearing in two games and tossing 1.2 innings. He’s allowed three hits, a walk, and a run, and recorded one strikeout.

Senzatela has a $14 million club option for next season. That’s a lot of money for a reliever who hasn’t received much work in the playoffs and didn’t put up spectacular numbers in the regular season. If Milwaukee declines the option, the Yankees should inquire to see what it would take to bring in Senzatela as their long-relief/sixth-inning guy.

2. JoJo Romero, LHP

The Yankees have expressed interest in Romero since December 2025 and still haven’t found a way to bring him to the Bronx. However, the Yankees could finally get their chance this year, as they might need new lefties in the bullpen with Yarbrough and Tim Hill both free agents.

Romero has played well with the Brewers since joining them at the trade deadline. In 11 regular-season appearances in Milwaukee, he had a 3.38 ERA and held opponents to a .220 batting average.

Meanwhile, in the postseason, he’s been flat-out outstanding with a 2-1 record and a 1.69 ERA. Romero has been unhittable, possessing a .111 OBA, .125 BABIP, and 47.4% strikeout rate, which speaks volumes about what he’s doing on the mound.

The southpaw also has a four-pitch mix at his disposal, using the sinker and sweeper the most to put hitters away. Left-handed hitters struggle with the sweeper, batting a pedestrian .200.

If Romero can shut down this Rays’ lineup in the World Series, the Yankees should be lining up when free agency opens to bring him aboard

3. Cedric Mullins, CF

Mullins likely won’t create a lot of excitement, but he’s a center fielder who could work in tandem with Jones next season, and he has a $10 million mutual option for 2027.

It would be shocking to see both sides mutually agree to this number, given that Mullins hit .205 with 15 home runs, 48 RBI, and 21 stolen bases during the regular season. In the postseason, Mullins is hitting .250 with a home run, an RBI, and a stolen base in four games

Defensively, Mullins had a 12 OAA (ranked in the 96th percentile) (h/t Baseball Savant) and a 6 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average during the regular season, which is better than what the Yankees got from Trent Grisham and Jones.

Grisham: -5 OAA (ranked in the 10th percentile), -8 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average

-5 OAA (ranked in the 10th percentile), -8 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average Jones: -4 (ranked in the 15th percentile), -4 Defensive Runs Saved Above Average

Did we also mention that Mullins is familiar with the NYC market, as he briefly played for the Mets in 2025? And the Yankees have seen the veteran outfielder for several seasons, going back to his time with the Baltimore Orioles.

In a free-agent class that isn't spectacular at center field, the Yankees might want to keep an eye on Mullins.

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