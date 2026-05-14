Newly Available Reliever Should Have Yankees' Attention Amid Bullpen Struggles

A lot of the goodwill that the Yankees built up early in the 2026 season is slowly starting to erode.

After an American League-best 25-11 record through 36 games, the Yankees have lost six of their last eight games before Thursday's day off, allowing the rival Rays to move into the AL's top spot. The vibes around the Bronx are at a new low after Wednesday's 7-0 blowout loss to the Orioles, leaving New York manager Aaron Boone and general manager Brian Cashman to figure out how to turn things around with the Mets, Blue Jays, and aforementioned Rays next on the schedule.

As has been the case many times this season, the Yankees' bullpen was at the center of their latest defeat.

Following Max Fried's exit from the game due to an elbow injury, New York reliever Paul Blackburn allowed three earned runs on two hits and a pair of walks in two innings. Even though the offense didn't do the Yankees any favors on Wednesday, Blackburn's answer was the latest example of Boone and Cashman needing a bullpen shake-up.

The Yankees need bullpen help, driven home by Paul Blackburn's latest outing. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Fortunately, a potential candidate to help out—someone whom the club is even familiar with—just became available.

Yankees should explore a Lou Trivino reunion amid bullpen woes

Former Yankees reliever Lou Trivino is officially a free agent again, per MLB Trade Rumors' Anthony Franco. The 34-year-old right-handed hurler—who made 25 relief appearances for New York in 2022—elected free agency earlier this week after being designated for assignment by the Orioles, leaving him needing a fresh start.

Baltimore quickly turned the page after Trivino allowed six earned runs on as many hits across three innings in two appearances, good for an abysmal 18.00 ERA. Those numbers are far from attractive, especially when the Yankees need a bullpen boost. At the same time, the O's are playing sub-.500 baseball while owning the fifth-worst team ERA in the Majors (4.60).

In other words, Trivino's performance is likely a product of that environment, proving why he could use the fresh start that the Yankees can offer. After all, it was only last season when the Green Lane, PA native went 3-2 with a 3.97 ERA in 47 games (two starts) between the Giants, Dodgers, and Phillies, striking out 37 batters (with 18 walks) in 47 2/3 innings.

Lou Trivino had a 2.00 ERA in 10 outings with the Phillies last season, which is the type of arm that the Yankees would love to add to the bullpen. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake is a guru at this craft, and it'd be intriguing to see if he can get Trivino back on track.

Let's not forget that Blake was in his third season on the job when the Athletics traded Trivino to New York ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. He went from having a 6.47 ERA in 39 outings with the A's to a 1.66 ERA in 25 relief appearances with the Yankees, proving the positive impact a change in scenery can bring.

Yankees have nothing to lose with a flier

Signing Trivino isn't guaranteed to work, as it's possible that his best days could be behind him. At the same time, it'd be a low-risk flier. The Yankees have a 40-man roster spot available, as well as a couple of relievers who are playing themselves out of the rotation.

Camilo Doval is a prime demotion candidate with a career-worst 5.74 ERA in his first 18 relief appearances (15 2/3 innings). That's without mentioning his three blown saves, showing that he can't be trusted in high-pressure situations. There's also Jake Bird, boasting a 4.73 ERA in 16 outings (13 1/3 innings). He's shown promise with six consecutive scoreless outings to begin May, but time will tell if he's over the hump or due for regression soon.

The Yankees adding Trivino would give them some extra insurance if Doval's struggles persist or Bird comes back down to earth. They can also turn the page just as quickly as the Orioles did if things aren't working out, giving the Bombers every incentive to explore a reunion as soon as possible.