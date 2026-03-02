Aaron Judge Taking His Yankees Captain Role to WBC

Aaron Judge has worn the New York Yankees captain title since 2022, the first player to hold it since Derek Jeter. Now he's stepping into a whole new room, with a whole new group, but carrying the exact same mindset he brings to the Bronx every single day.

On March 2, Judge sat down with The Pat McAfee Show in Scottsdale, Arizona, where Team USA is camped ahead of WBC pool play. He was asked about something most captains never have to deal with: leading a 30-man roster that combines for 65 All-Star selections, multiple MVPs, and three Cy Young winners.

For most people, that room would feel different. For Judge, it really does not.

"For me, it's going to stay the same. You know, I got a chance to play for the best franchise in all sports with the Yankees. You know, the guys that are coming in out of those doors are some of the best of the best, MVPs, Cy Young winners, everything, and you know, same with this room, Cy Young winners, World Series champs, MVPs."

"My approach always stays the same and I've gotta get the best out of everybody in our room..



Whatever I can do to help you be your best I'm gonna do it" ~ @TheJudge44 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/O4nBC1279H — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2026

He's not trying to reinvent his approach for a new uniform. He is just plugging the same standard into a different locker room.

How Aaron Judge Plans to Lead Team USA

What makes that interesting is how he actually defines leadership. It is not about giving speeches or pulling rank. Judge talked about getting in the cage with guys, having conversations on the field, doing whatever it takes one-on-one:

"My job is the same. I got to get the best out of everybody in that room. You know, how I can help you elevate your game, anything I can do to talk, if it's us hitting the cage, us talking on the field, whatever I got to do to elevate your game to help us win, that's what I'm going to do."

He added, "So it doesn't matter if you're from, you know, Cincinnati, the Dodgers, Miami, whatever I got to do to help you be your best for the next two or three weeks, like, I'm going to do it."

This is Judge's first WBC. He skipped 2023 to focus on his first spring training as Yankees captain, a decision he said felt like the right call at the time. Now he gets his shot. Team USA opens pool play against Brazil on March 6 in Houston, with Great Britain, Mexico, and Italy to follow.

If they reach the final on March 17, Judge returns to spring training with over a week before the Yankees open the regular season on March 25 in San Francisco.

