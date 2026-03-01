Who Each Yankees Player is Playing For in WBC

The 2026 World Baseball Classic kicks off March 4, and baseball's biggest international stage is about to pull some familiar faces out of Yankees spring training. This year, New York has one of the deeper representations in the entire field.

What makes it more interesting is that not all of them are on the same side. Some of these guys will be competing against each other before they ever share a dugout in the Bronx this season.

All 13 of them are heading to the 2026 World Baseball Classic on active rosters, and they are repping six different countries while doing it.

Team USA - Pool B, Houston

Aaron Judge (OF) - captain

Paul Goldschmidt (1B)

David Bednar (RHP)

Ryan Yarbrough (LHP)

The headliner is obvious. Judge is making his WBC debut as Team USA's captain, leading what is widely considered the most talented American roster ever assembled for this tournament. Goldschmidt is a familiar face here too, becoming the first player to represent the US in three separate WBC tournaments. Bednar slots into a deep bullpen, and Yarbrough earned his spot after Twins ace Joe Ryan was pulled with back inflammation.

Team Great Britain - Pool B, Houston

Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2B) - co-captain

Brendan Beck (RHP)

Here is where things get fun. Great Britain shares Pool B with Team USA in Houston, which means Chisholm and Judge could be facing each other on the field before they ever play alongside each other this season.

Chisholm qualifies for Great Britain through WBC heritage rules as a Bahamian native, and coming off a 30-homer, 31-steal year, he is the best player this program has ever had. Beck adds some MLB-level depth to a pitching staff that will need every bit of help it can get.

Dominican Republic - Pool D, Miami

Amed Rosario (INF)

Camilo Doval (RHP)

Austin Wells (C)

Shifting from Houston to Miami, three more Yankees land in Pool D with the Dominican Republic. It is the deepest pool in the entire tournament, and the Dominican Republic is one of the favorites to advance. Rosario and Wells add lineup versatility,

Puerto Rico - Pool A, San Juan

Fernando Cruz (RHP)

Elmer Rodríguez (RHP)

Over in San Juan, two more Yankees are suiting up for Puerto Rico. Cruz gives them a reliable MLB arm out of the bullpen, while Rodríguez steps onto a massive stage before he has even made his MLB debut. The Yankees are counting on him heavily this season, so how he handles this kind of pressure early will be telling.

Panama - Pool A, San Juan

José Caballero (SS)

Caballero heads to San Juan as Panama's starting shortstop, the same role he holds for the Yankees while Anthony Volpe recovers from offseason labrum surgery. Panama is a tough out in Pool A, and his defense and speed make him one of their key contributors.

Israel - Pool D, Miami

Harrison Cohen (INF)

Back in Miami, Cohen rounds out the Yankees' WBC contingent on Team Israel. It is a tough draw, Pool D is the hardest group in the field, but Cohen gets a chance to perform on an international stage under a familiar face, as Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus is managing the team.

Two more Yankees are involved through the Designated Pitcher Pool - Tim Hill with Team USA and Yerry De Los Santos with the Dominican Republic.

DPP pitchers are not on active rosters for pool play, but both become eligible for a callup once their respective teams advance past the first round

With Judge headlining Team USA and 13 others spread across six countries, no team in baseball has more at stake in this tournament than the Bronx.

Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!