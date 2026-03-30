Biggest Winners From Yankees Sweep vs. Giants

The New York Yankees are one of five undefeated teams remaining in the MLB thanks to their three-game sweep in San Francisco.

The Giants were held to just one run in a three-game sample size, something that is truly hard to believe knowing how many question marks there were around this Yankees pitching staff.

New York's offense came to life with a 7-0 win, 3-0, and 3-1 win in those three games. There were plenty of hitters who deserve to be called "winners", but the pitching staff truly stole the show.

Heading into the Seattle Mariners series, the Yankees know they must use their two early off-days to their advantage. This team is as healthy as it's going to get and that's something they can't let go to waste.

1. Aaron Judge

Absolutely no one should be surprised seeing Judge's name on this list. As cliche as it is, it's impossible not to put someone who already has two home runs on here. Judge is a true winner and while he's only hitting .154, both of his hits are home runs which speaks for itself. In such a small sample size it's far more important to see his power is still there as there's no doubt his average will work itself out in due time.

2. Giancarlo Stanton

Giancarlo Stanton has his most hits (6) and highest BA (.500) through his first 3 games played in any season of his career. — Katie Sharp (@SharpStats17) March 29, 2026

The main thing with Stanton, as it always seems to be, is how healthy he can stay. If Stanton is at 100% there's no doubt he's one of the best designated hitters on the planet. This season he's opened with an astonishing .500 batting average in 12 at-bats. Of those six hits he has a home run and two RBIs which puts him in a four way tie for second on the team, only behind Judge.

3. Austin Wells

2 successful ABS challenges today ✅

Catching 27 innings of 1-run ball ✅

Game Belt ✅ #RepBX | @wellsius16 pic.twitter.com/M7s8sWF77k — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 29, 2026

Wells has been behind the plate for all three games so far and he's already in midseason form. Hitting .200 is one thing but successfully using the ABS system is another and that is something Aaron Boone has been "obsessive" over. Wells is already a natural and caught 27 innings of one-run ball which is about as good as it gets.

4. Entire Yankees Pitching Staff

The ‘Pen is mightier than the sword. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/niVJazRI5g — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 29, 2026

All things considered, Will Warren's 4.1 inning start where he allowed five hits was the lone weak spot so far. That said, he allowed just one run and the team's bullpen carried the Yankees the rest of the way.

Warren has the only earned run on this Yankees pitching staff while Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, and Jake Bird all have wins. David Bednar already has a pair of saves and four players have holds which goes to show how dominant these pitchers have been across the board.

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