Iconic Yankees Southpaw Back on Hall of Fame Ballot

Andy Pettitte never accumulated the hardware that his south paw contemporaries like Randy Johnson, Tom Glavine, or CC Sabathia did. He was third in rookie of the year in 1995, and came as close as second in the Cy Young voting a year later when the upstart lefty helped lead a New York Yankees pitching staff to the 1996 World Series.

His overall numbers are still worthy of getting a Hall of Fame nod, though, even if he did not have those singular awards. It is rare for a pitcher to have the kind of extended career Pettitte had, logging over 3,000 innings and posting a 117 ERA+.

Oct 26, 2000; New York, NY, USA; Andy Pettitte smile after Derek Jeter fielded a broken bat hit by Kurt Abbott in the fourth inning. Mandatory Credit: Thomas E. Franklin/The Record-USA TODAY NETWORK | The Record-USA TODAY NETWORK

Despite his run as one of the most dependable arms the Yankees organization has developed, his association with the Mitchell Report has prevented his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. While his numbers are up there with the great CC Sabathia, something insider Bryan Hoch points out for MLB.com, this has given writers "pause," as he puts it.

Pettitte's Accolades

"Now in his eighth year on the ballot, Pettitte remains a long shot despite a modest uptick to 27.9 percent of the vote in 2025. His admission of Human Growth Hormone use following his inclusion in the 2007 Mitchell Report has given voters pause," Bryan Hoch writes. "Sabathia's comparable résumé, however, may prompt some to reexamine Pettitte's case. Pettitte went 256–153 with a 3.85 ERA and a 117 ERA+ across 531 games (521 starts) with the Yankees and Astros."

Hoch then went on to write about Pettitte's illustrious postseason résumé. Few at the time accumulated more starts in October than Pettitte.

"A durable left-hander during an era of inflated offense, Pettitte saved his best work for October. He went 19–11 with a 3.81 ERA in 44 postseason starts, all but four with the Yankees. Those 19 wins remain a Major League record."

The Mitchell Report

Pettitte was linked to the Mitchell Report back in 2007. According to the report, he used human growth hormone to recover from an elbow injury back in 2002. According to the report, he admitted to using HGH on two occasions. He said it was for healing, but he did not use steroids.

Sep 26, 2007; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; New York Yankees catcher Jorge Posada (left), bench coach Don Mattingly (23), manager Joe Torre (6), pitcher Roger Clemens (22), Andy Pettitte (46) and Mike Mussina (right) watch during the 8th inning against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Tampa Bay won 7-6. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images Copyright © 2007 Jason Parkhurst | Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Pettitte was one of 85 players to be named in the Mitchell Report. His teammate, Roger Clemens, was also on it. Brian McNamee, the trainer of both Pettitte and Clemens, said he injected him two to four times during his playing days.

