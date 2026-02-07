Yankees Should Reunite With Pitcher Who Won World Series With Dodgers

It's no secret that the New York Yankees' biggest weakness is their bullpen. Late-inning implosions happened so frequently last season that if half of them hadn't transpired, the Yankees would have won 100 games easily. If you take away just one, they win the division. Right now, they should get help where they can, and the Los Angeles Dodgers could be of some assistance.

This week, the Dodgers designated for assignment the former Yankee, Anthony Banda, to make room for another former Bomber, Ben Rortvedt, who served as Gerrit Cole's battery mate the year he won Cy Young. The Banda addition could be a big under-the-radar add for the Yankees if he were to fall to them in waivers.

Though it's unlikely they get their chance to claim him, he would function as a 5th or 6th-inning guy with big-game experience from the last two years in LA. Last season, Banda sported a 3.18 ERA in 65 innings pitched.

Banda in the Postseason

He was also solid for the Dodgers in their last two postseason runs — at least until the World Series last year. Before that series, Banda allowed one earned run in 10.2 innings against the Padres, Mets, Yankees, Phillies, and Brewers.

He came undone against Toronto, though. He had zero strikeouts across four games and allowed six earned runs in three innings.

Regression

Although it was an ugly end for Banda, the most likely reason the Dodgers cut ties with him wasn't the World Series. The ERA and innings were fine during the regular season, but he regressed in several areas from 2024 to 2025.

In 2024, Banda had a 31.4% chase rate. A 30% whiff rate and a slightly above average 23.9% strikeout rate. His 8.6% walk rate wasn't great, but you live with that if the swing and miss stuff is there, and it's a pitcher who averages 96.1 MPH on his heater. In 2025, all of those numbers declined. Banda had a 28.6% chase rate, a 27.2% whiff rate, and a 22.7% k rate. His fastball velocity also dropped. Though it was a narrow dip, he averaged 95.9 MPH on it.

Technically Running it Back

Banda was with the Yankees in 2022, the year Aaron Judge won his first MVP. He made only two appearances, both later in the year. He appeared in a loss to the Athletics, where he pitched .2 innings and struck out one. It was his first appearance in the big leagues since being cut by the Blue Jays a month prior.

He then failed to record an out against the Rays in early September. He walked three, allowed two hits, and also allowed three earned runs.

