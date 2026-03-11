Jasson Dominguez Improving But Yankees Don't Have Room

Jasson Dominguez has been working hard to prove he belongs in left field for the New York Yankees. This spring, the signs of growth are there. The problem is, the roster may not have room for him anyway.

Dominguez is a natural center fielder who was shifted to left field to make room for Cody Bellinger. The move has been rocky. Reading gaps, tracking balls, making the right decisions on throws, none of it has come easy. Manager Aaron Boone had called out his throw decision-making just last week.

The last two games were a step in the right direction. According to the New York Post's Dan Martin, Dominguez made a nice running catch on a sinking liner by A.J. Ewing in a spring game against the New York Mets, then followed it up with a strong throw home to cut down Vidal Bruján.

"It was a busy afternoon out there," Dominguez said. "It was good to throw the guy out at home."

It came one day after a solid throw against Miami. A ball off Tyrone Taylor's bat got through the gap, but neither Dominguez nor Boone felt he had a real shot at it. That aside, Boone liked what he saw.

"He's made excellent throws the last two days," the manager said. "He's playing a lot. He's worked a lot. One of the best parts about this trip is that we saw his athleticism."

Why the New York Yankees Roster Has No Room for Jasson Dominguez

Jun 22, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates with center fielder Trent Grisham (12) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge is in right, Trent Grisham is locked into center, and Cody Bellinger just signed a five-year, $162.5 million deal to play left. Giancarlo Stanton holds the DH spot, and veteran Randal Grichuk was recently brought into camp. There is simply no opening for Dominguez to play every day in New York.

Barring something unforeseen, Dominguez is headed to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to start the season. Brian Cashman said everyday at-bats are in his best interest given how the roster sits. It's being framed as a development move, but make no mistake, a guy who logged 123 big league games last year is heading back to the minors.

The tools are still there. His .257/.331/.388 slash line with 10 home runs and 23 stolen bases in 2025 shows a player worth believing in. Triple-A gives him the daily reps he needs, and in a 162-game season, opportunity usually finds a way.

