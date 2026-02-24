Why Jasson Dominguez Should Make Yankees Opening Day Roster

The New York Yankees have a lot to figure out with Opening Day right around the corner.

With four Spring Training games down, the team is still figuring out who their bench options should be come March 25.

23-year old outfielder Jasson Dominguez is one of the names on the chopping block, but he shouldn't be. Looking at their current bench projections, it feels odd to send Dominguez back to Triple-A.

Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner recently came together for a roster projection article on The Athletic. They nailed the one through nine hitters, but their bench choices left a lot to be desired.

Jasson Dominguez is a Far Better Bench Option

After re-signing Paul Goldschmidt, it's basically a lock he'll be on the Opening Day roster. As old as he is, he continues to hit extremely well against lefties and they brought him back for that exact reason. This team has far too many left-handed hitters, so not only can Goldschmidt give them a reliable glove at first, but he also serves that purpose.

Goldschmidt is the first lock to be a bench player, but the rest are still slightly up in the air. The two agreed that JC Escarra should be on the bench, and that's safe to assume as the team wouldn't want to only carry one catcher. Sure, Rice can fill in for Wells, but he needs to stay at first or DH this year.

Their other choices were UTL Oswaldo Cabrera and INF Amed Rosario. Knowing Goldschmidt is already on the bench, does this team really need another pair of infielders? Dominguez would give them an outfield boost and also provides an extra spark as a switch hitter.

Dominguez Going Back to Triple-A Benefits No One

After playing in 26 big-league games his first two years, Dominguez appeared in 123 last season. He slashed .257/.331/.388 in 381 at-bats and finished with a career best 0.5 WAR.

The Dominican Republic native appeared in 44 Triple-A games in 2024 but was kept out of the minors all of last season. Even though he wasn't perfect, it seems silly to move him down after a year plus layoff. At the end of the day, he only ever played in 53 AAA games.

The Yankees have long been looking for a right-handed outfielder and that's something Dominguez can provide them over Cabrera or Rosario. Those two are fine infield options, but neither has nearly as much upside as Dominguez. Should they start him in Triple A, who knows when he'd get his next chance and that's a scary thought and could mess with him mentally.

