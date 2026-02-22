Yankees 20-Run Game Proves What Everyone Already Knew

After being shutout in their Spring Training opener, the New York Yankees responded with a 20-run performance against the Detroit Tigers.

New York's 17-run victory got started from Paul Goldschmidt who had a two-RBI single in the first inning. One inning later, Aaron Judge homered in his second at-bat and the rest was history.

Judge also homered in the third which helped bring this Yankees offense to life. Despite trailing by a run in the first inning, New York's pitching staff allowed just two more runs the remainder of the game.

The Yankees led 11-3 going into the bottom of the eighth but they were far from satisfied. The team put up an nine-piece on the Tigers en route to their 20-3 victory. As everyone suspected this offseason, their offense was never the issue.

Yankees Offense Will Be Just Fine

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) bats against Detroit Tigers during the first inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While it certainly would've been nice to add another bat, the Yankees knew what they had on offense was more than enough. Slumps are always going to happen and injuries can occur at any given moment, but this team loves their depth and they proved that in Spring Training.

Not everyone who played in this game will make the Opening Day roster, but this further proves how strong they are offensively. It's not like they matched up against Framber Valdez or Tarik Skubal, but needing only one game before scoring 20 runs is insanely impressive, especially since a good majority of these players didn't even have an at-bat in the opener.

Aaron Judge somehow picked up right where he left off as the Yankees will lose him for a bit due to the World Baseball Classic. These Spring Training games aren't the end of the world, but it's certainly an eye-opener when the final score looks like this one did.

Running it Back Mentality May Have Been The Right Play All-Along

Feb 21, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Marco Luciano (60) slides into home plate before Detroit Tigers catcher Thayron Liranzo (49) during the sixth inning in a Spring Training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Offensively, there wasn't a ton wrong with the Yankees. Time and time again people mentoined their bullpen and how many games they blew, but an offense can only do so much to make up for those mistakes.

Judge was just one piece of the puzzle in this 20-run effort against the Tigers. Plenty of other players contributed as 10 different players finished with at least one RBI. That didn't happen because of a fluke or bad pitching staff by the Tigers, it happened because this offense is legit, as it always has been. While it was ridiculed by many, the Yankees deciding not to switch things up could've been their boldest yet best move in recent memory.

