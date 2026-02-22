Yankees Biggest Losers From First Two Spring Training Games

One of the biggest thing the New York Yankees are asking out of their players in Spring Training is for consistency.

Just two games into their 2026 slate, it's clearly there for some veterans. Aaron Judge picked up right where he left off and Jazz Chisholm Jr. gave this team their first hit of Spring Training.

There were a ton of bright spots in their 20-3 win, a win that occurred just one day after they were shutout, 2-0, and held to three hits.

Pitching, for the most part, has been flawless. One pitcher makes this losers list but it's not his fault he had to do battle against the Orioles newest acquisition, Pete Alonso.

1. Top of Yankees Lineup vs. Orioles

Feb 13, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario (14) works out during spring training practices at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Other than Chisholm, the top of the Yankees lineup failed to produce in their Spring Training opener. Again, it's far too early to judge and say this team is off to the wrong start, especially since they proved otherwise in game two.

That said, it's not like minor leaguers were playing against Baltimore. Austin Wells was the leadoff hitter as Jose Caballero followed. Chisholm was in the third spot with Amed Rosario batting cleanup. Those four players were a combined 1-8 with a walk. Keep in mind, Chisholm drew that walk and had their only hit.

2. RP Bradley Hanner

Columbus Clippers pitcher Bradley Hanner (36) pitches the ball during the game against the Buffalo Bisons at Huntington Park on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hanner, 27, gave up the team's only two runs against Baltimore. He had absolutely no help on offense, but in the end he picked up the Yankees first loss of the season.

The righty came in during a scoreless game at the bottom of the sixth inning. After giving up a base hit on his second pitch, Hanner got settled in by striking out the next batter he faced.

Clearly, he wasn't settled in. Alonso, who was for whatever reason still in the game at this point, homered on the first pitch he saw. Hanner would go on to finish the inning but in the end he allowed three hits and a walk to go along with a strikeout.

3. OF Duke Ellis

Feb 18, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees player Duke Ellis (70) poses for a portrait during the Photo Day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: New York Yankees via Imagn Images | New York Yankees-Imagn Images

Raking in the minors is one thing but hitting in the majors is another. Ellis, 28, had a .305 batting average in the minors last season with an OPS of .832.

He's yet another left-handed outfield bat the team decided to give a look, but Ellis has been horrendous so far. The Texas native went 0-2 against Baltimore, striking out in both at-bats. The next day he returned to the lineup but added another strikeout to his resume. Ellis is currently 0-4 with three strikeouts as he was the only hitter in the Yankees lineup to not get on base against the Detroit Tigers. Knowing 18 batters had an opportunity, that's quite an embarrassing stat to have against you.

