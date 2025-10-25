Inside The Pinstripes

Yankees' Cody Bellinger's Market Value Significant Higher Than Expected

The New York Yankees may have a record-breaking price to pay to keep their star outfielder.

Noah Strackbein

Aug 19, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
The New York Yankees have a few decisions to make in the coming months, but none bigger than what they're going to do with Cody Bellinger. The free agent outfielder is expected to have a red hot market when MLB teams are allowed to bid on him this offseason, and his price tag may be a bit higher than initially expected.

Heading into the Yankees' offseason, the outlook for Bellinger was that New York would make a move for him. That remains the belief, but what they will need to pay continues to grow. At one point, the value for the Yankees star was viewed as roughly $140 million. Now, it's even more.

New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger
Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) reacts after flying out during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Cody Bellinger's Value Grows

Spotrac's Market Value for Bellinger currently sits at $182,698,188 over six years, averaging $30,449,698 per season. It would make him the highest-paid centerfielder in the MLB and the 17th highest-paid player in the entire major league.

The dollar amount could push the Yankees away from Bellinger, or at least have them bow out of the bid earlier than expected. While they'll almost certainly make a call, offering him something to return, they may not be prepared to sign him to such a major deal, exceeding the orginal thought by nearly $40 million.

Kyle Tucker Next?

New York Post's Jon Heyman believes the Yankees want Bellinger as their top option, despite rumors and questions about how much they're willing to pay. However, the team is also an option for Chicago Cubs star Kyle Tucker, who is believed to have the same market as Bellinger - and could be a backup option if the Yankees lose their orginal option.

"They want Bellinger," Heyman continued. "If that can work out, they’ll bring him back. He fit in nicely. Left-handed bat. I mean, they are kind of similar type players.

"But the one thing that Bellinger provides that Tucker doesn’t, two things actually. Center field and first base. I’ll throw in a third thing: no qualifying offer. Tucker will have a qualifying offer that could affect him a litle bit. Not that much because he’s a big star. He is the No. 1 free agent but in many respects Bellinger had a better year. He was fantastic defensively. Very, very good offensively. He was great," Heyman said.

Chicago Cubs designated hitter Kyle Tucker
Oct 2, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs designated hitter Kyle Tucker (30) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the second inning against the San Diego Padres during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images

The Yankees, as usual, will be one of the hottest teams on the market, with decisions in their bullpen, infield and outfield. But no move will have more of spotlight than their chase for Bellinger, and how they pivot if they don't land him.

