Yankees' Aaron Judge Tops 2025 List of Favorite MLB Moments

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge won his third AL MVP award for his showing in 2025, and one particular postseason moment from Judge ranked among the favorites in baseball.

In their year-end list of MLB moments from 2025, The Athletic listed Judge's ALDS Game 3 three-run homer against the Toronto Blue Jays first.

"Aaron Judge, long scrutinized for his underperformance in the playoffs, finally had a signature postseason moment with a three-run home run off the foul pole in a 9-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 3 of the American League Division Series," The Athletic's MLB Staff wrote. It did more than tie the game in the fourth inning and send Yankee Stadium into a frenzy."

Oct 7, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) flips his bat after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays during game three of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"It vaporized the narrative that Judge couldn’t hack it in the playoffs, and it left jaws hanging over how he did it. Judge, who won his third AL MVP this year, was getting heat from fans who felt he was a regular-season monster that couldn’t hack it in October."

Judge's Moment

Judge earned praise from his teammates and the front office for the clutch moment, which ultimately won the Yankees that game against the Blue Jays (before they went on to lose the series).

“It was a best-player-in-the-game type of performance,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said at the time. “It was special when obviously, needless to say, our backs are against the wall and then some.”

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) stands on first base with Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (27) during the ninth inning during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Give him credit,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “That was a ridiculous swing.”

Judge's postseason was ridiculous on the whole, batting .500 with a staggering 1.273 OPS. It wasn't enough to carry the Yankees against the Blue Jays, who crushed them and then the Seattle Mariners on their way to the World Series, and he'll hope to repeat this level of dominance in 2026.

Judge's Legacy

After winning his third MVP award, Judge said that he would prefer a World Series win over all the accolades he has achieved on his own so far. He is currently preparing for the World Baseball Classic, in which he will serve as the Team USA captain amid a stacked roster of talent from around the MLB (including Yankees teammate David Bednar). He recently posted a video of himself taking batting practice ahead of the events on Instagram.

Meanwhile, the Yankees organization is having a slow offseason, appearing to take a "wait and see" approach to free agent target Cody Bellinger with few other clear offseason goals at the moment. Fans are urging the organization to go all in this offseason to secure a World Series for Judge, who is now entering his year 34 season, but the outlook is grim for now.

