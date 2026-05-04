Yankees John Sterling Tribute Thread: 20 Remember the Legendary Announcer

The baseball world lost a radio icon on Monday when WFAN Sports Radio announced that legendary Yankees broadcaster John Sterling had passed away at the age of 87. Sterling was the voice of a generation of Yankees fans, making unforgettable calls for parts of 36 seasons that will be ingrained in fans' minds forever.

It wasn't long after WFAN's announcement that the Bronx Bombers confirmed the unfortunate news.

The Yankees mourn the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends and loved ones at this time. pic.twitter.com/1rCeRC1D61 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 4, 2026

One of the most beloved sportscasters in New York sports history, Sterling started with the Yankees on WABC radio in 1989. The Big Apple native had chemistry with a revolving door of broadcast partners throughout his tenure, most recently pairing with Suzyn Waldman until his retirement in 2024.

No one will ever forget Sterling's plethora of iconic lines. "An A-Bomb from A-Rod," "Like a good Gleyber, Torres is there," and hearing "The Yankees win!" all ring as clear to New York fans as they did when he first made those calls.

Unsurprisingly, a wave of love mixed with mourning has crashed in since the news of Sterling's passing. From players to fans, fellow broadcasters to organizations, dozens upon dozens have paid tribute to the historic voice of Yankees radio.

Click to jump to a tribute

WFAN Sports Radio

"We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom. Rest in peace, John."

We are devastated to hear about the passing of John Sterling, a WFAN and Yankees radio icon whose voice was synonymous with an entire generation of Yankee fandom.



Rest in peace, John ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BF267gPGnJ — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 4, 2026

CC Sabathia (former Yankees pitcher)

"RIP John Sterling. An absolute legend of our game, thank you for everything."

RIP John Sterling. An absolute legend of our game, thank you for everything 🙏🏾 — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) May 4, 2026

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Yankees' Triple-A affiliate)

"We join the Yankees in mourning the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. His voice was a constant presence for generations of fans, and his impact on the game will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

We join the Yankees in mourning the loss of legendary broadcaster John Sterling. His voice was a constant presence for generations of fans, and his impact on the game will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with John’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. https://t.co/pY4UJEivFZ — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) May 4, 2026

Somerset Patriots (Yankees' Double-A affiliate)

"We join the Yankees and baseball fans everywhere in remembering the legendary John Sterling. He was a one-of-a-kind broadcaster, a great friend to the Somerset Patriots and Kalafer family and an even better man off the air. Sending love to his family and friends."

We join the @Yankees and baseball fans everywhere in remembering the legendary John Sterling.



He was a one-of-a-kind broadcaster, a great friend to the Somerset Patriots and Kalafer family and an even better man off the air.



Sending love to his family and friends.💙 pic.twitter.com/ZXdB99brEf — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) May 4, 2026

Bryan Hoch (MLB.com's Yankees beat reporter)

"There are so many stories, so many wonderful memories. John Sterling was an absolute treasure. The soundtrack to so many seasons and a true original. There really never will be another like him."

There are so many stories, so many wonderful memories. John Sterling was an absolute treasure. The soundtrack to so many seasons and a true original. There really never will be another like him. https://t.co/l1AdGayDlW — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 4, 2026

Hoch included a second post, showing how Sterling's brilliant humor remained even in the final year of his life.

"A quick John Sterling story for now —I called him recently to check on his health. He interrupted me: 'Why are the Yankees carrying two left-handed hitting catchers?' Loved that guy. One of a kind."

A quick John Sterling story for now - I called him recently to check on his health. He interrupted me: “Why are the Yankees carrying two left-handed hitting catchers?” 😂 Loved that guy. One of a kind. — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) May 4, 2026

Jon Heyman (New York Post reporter)

"John Sterling was a great announcer and always a joy to be around. RIP."

John Sterling was a great announcer and always a joy to be around. RIP. https://t.co/7dM2cljH8T — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) May 4, 2026

Talkin' Yanks (Yankees fan/news site)

"Rest in peace to the legendary John Sterling."

Rest in peace to the legendary John Sterling pic.twitter.com/rjTM3uNCYr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 4, 2026

Major League Baseball

"We are saddened by the passing of former New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling. Through his unique style and passionate play-by-play calls, Sterling endeared himself to generations of players and fans as the radio voice of the Yankees from 1989 to 2024.

"His signature punctuation of Yankees victories included calling the final out of five World Series championships. Sterling’s seven-decade broadcasting career also included stints with the Atlanta Braves and Hawks, the New York Nets and Islanders, and the Baltimore Bullets."

We are saddened by the passing of former New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling.



Through his unique style and passionate play-by-play calls, Sterling endeared himself to generations of players and fans as radio voice of the Yankees from 1989 to 2024.



His signature… pic.twitter.com/cKhJC368zy — MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2026

Brooklyn Nets (NBA)

"Rest in peace to a broadcasting legend, New York sports icon, and former radio voice of the Nets, John Sterling. He will be dearly missed."

Rest in peace to a broadcasting legend, New York sports icon, and former radio voice of the Nets, John Sterling. He will be dearly missed. https://t.co/laRHcX8fDP — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) May 4, 2026

Andrew Marchand (The Athletic)

"John Sterling had a legendary career and life. I'm always hesitant to say there will never another. In this case, I think it is true. May he Rest in Peace."

John Sterling had a legendary career and life. I'm always hesitant to say there will never another. In this case, I think it is true. May he Rest in Peace. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) May 4, 2026

Britt Ghiroli (The Athletic)

"John Sterling couldn't have been nicer to this NY-based freelancer trying to land a full-time job in 2009. What struck me most about him was how much he loved his job after all those years. There can be a lot of grumpy, complainers in media. John Sterling wasn't one of them. RIP."

John Sterling couldn't have been nicer to this NY-based freelancer trying to land a full-time job in 2009. What struck me most about him was how much he loved his job after all those years. There can be a lot of grumpy, complainers in media. John Sterling wasn't one of them. RIP. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) May 4, 2026

Joe Randazzo (Yankees On SI)

"John Sterling is one of the reasons I love baseball. Hearing him call the Yankees in the World Series during long car rides home, when my dad drove us back from his pizza place when I was a kid, are memories I’ll never forget. I’m sure I’m not the only one who thinks this, but after all the years of calling games, it felt like I knew him personally, even though I never actually met him. This is so sad."

John Sterling is one of the reasons I love baseball.



Hearing him call the Yankees in the World Series during long car rides home, when my dad drove us back from his pizza place when I was a kid, are memories I’ll never forget. I’m sure I’m not the only one who thinks this, but… — Joe Randazzo (@YankeeLibrarian) May 4, 2026

John Jastremski (SNY TV)

"John Sterling was one of a kind. His style & presence was made for Broadway & calling Yankees games. His iconic calls will live forever. RIP."

John Sterling was one of a kind. His style & presence was made for Broadway & calling Yankees games. His iconic calls will live forever. RIP. https://t.co/NEITKcDQdi — John Jastremski (@john_jastremski) May 4, 2026

New York Jets (NFL)

"Rest in peace to a New York sports icon. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the Sterling family."

Rest in peace to a New York sports icon. Sending our thoughts and prayers to the Sterling family https://t.co/hHqOvpUtxY — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 4, 2026

Robert Ford (Houston Astros radio broadcaster)

"Maybe the most unique & distinctive voices baseball has ever had. One of the best at calling the big moments. Grew up listening to John, & I’m glad I got to know him, & call him a colleague. RIP to one of the all-time greats."

Maybe the most unique & distinctive voices baseball has ever had. One of the best at calling the big moments. Grew up listening to John, & I’m glad I got to know him, & call him a colleague. RIP to one of the all-time greats. https://t.co/1GU7EVYSmu — Robert Ford (@raford3) May 4, 2026

Art Stapleton (USA Today)

"John Sterling called every Derek Jeter at bat and every Mariano Rivera pitch of their Hall of Fame careers."

John Sterling called every Derek Jeter at bat and every Mariano Rivera pitch of their Hall of Fame careers. 🫡 — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) May 4, 2026

Ian O'Connor (The Athletic)

"As a kid, I’d get to bed early to listen to John Sterling call Nets and Islanders games on WMCA. As a man, it was always a Yankee Stadium press box thrill to hear him tell stories or bring up a column I wrote. An incomparable voice. A dynasty all his own. RIP to the one & only."

As a kid, I’d get to bed early to listen to John Sterling call Nets and Islanders games on WMCA. As a man, it was always a Yankee Stadium press box thrill to hear him tell stories or bring up a column I wrote. An incomparable voice. A dynasty all his own. RIP to the one & only. https://t.co/RLVqHWJVZt — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) May 4, 2026

Jack Curry (YES Network)

"John Sterling was as distinct a talent and as unique a person as I’ve ever met. John loved baseball, absolutely loved it. And he loved being behind the mic even more. From my earliest days around the Yankees, he was always kind and affable. That voice will live on. RIP, John."

John Sterling was as distinct a talent and as unique a person as I’ve ever met. John loved baseball, absolutely loved it. And he loved being behind the mic even more. From my earliest days around the Yankees, he was always kind and affable. That voice will live on. RIP, John.🙏🎤 — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) May 4, 2026

Howie Rose (New York Mets radio broadcaster)

" I’m terribly sad to hear of the passing of John Sterling. He was truly one of a kind. A unique character who was blessed with pipes from above. Spoke to him a little over a month ago and although he didn’t sound great, this news still comes as a shock. RIP, old friend."

HowieRose: I’m terribly sad to hear of the passing of John Sterling. He was truly one of a kind. A unique character who was blessed with pipes from above. Spoke to him a little over a month ago and although he didn’t sound great, this news still comes as a shock. RIP, old friend. — Mets Radio 880 (@metsradio880) May 4, 2026

Ethan Sears (NY Post)

"John Sterling was who I wanted to be when I grew up. Such a tremendous loss."

John Sterling was who I wanted to be when I grew up. Such a tremendous loss. — Ethan Sears (@ethan_sears) May 4, 2026