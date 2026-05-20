Yankees Must Take Kid Gloves Off Camilo Doval to See if He'll Sink or Swim

Camilo Doval and David Bednar have been among the Yankees' most frustrating relievers this season, playing a big role in the club's ongoing bullpen issues. Both flirt with disaster every time they're in a big situation, and their respective ninth innings against the Blue Jays were much the same. Tasked with protecting a two-run lead, they dealt with base runners, and each allowed one run to score before ultimately closing the door.

Yet, for all their follies, it does seem like the Yankees still have more trust in Bednar. He has made 21 appearances, with most coming in save situations, and in only five of them he has worked a clean inning without a hit or a walk.

The Yankees clearly trust David Bednar more than they do Camilo Doval. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Doval has also made 21 appearances. Although most have been in much lower-leverage situations, he has made eight appearances without a hit or a walk. That should be enough to have the Yankees' attention, especially if they want the bullpen to stop being a concern.

Argument for expanding Camilo Doval's role

Those statistics aren't to say that the Yankees should replace Bednar with Doval in the ninth, but considering the former Giants closer has some of the most electric stuff in the league, he should at least transition into higher-leverage roles. If he's bad, some team will eventually take a flyer on him, because how many relievers in this league can throw 100 mph cutters with the regularity he can? If they're going to operate in a way where they are afraid to use Doval, it's like they're playing with one less bullpen arm every game.

Then, if Doval is good and can be close to what he was with San Francisco, it's at least a solid option for Yankees manager Aaron Boone to go to, for a bullpen that has more questions than answers. If they can trust Bednar, why not Doval? Neither has had a standout season, but only one has dominating stuff.

Doval's wicked ability to hit triple digits was on display against the Blue Jays in the ninth on Tuesday night. He threw eight sinkers and cutters over 100 mph. He had one cutter that Vladimir Guerrero Jr. fouled off that hit 102 mph. He also had five pitches at 99 mph. They were either that sinker or cutter as well.

Camilo Doval's stuff was on display vs. the Blue Jays on Tuesday. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Doval, of course, is hoping for the ninth inning. While the Yankees have Bednar in the fold and still seem to be happy with him, it probably won't reach a point where Doval takes it any time soon. Nevertheless, it's at least good that he has the type of mentality where he's pining for such a role. He said as much after closing the door on the Jays.

"I've had good experience closing games; it's something I've done in my career. I'm always happy with the opportunity given to me," Doval said, according to NJ.com's Bob Klapisch. "At the same time, winning means a lot. It's just being able to contribute."

Come the deadline, the Yankees bullpen might look a little different. At least, it should look different. Everybody in it should be in compete mode—outside of the incomparable Tim Hill, of course—to see who can make it out of the trade deadline on the other side.